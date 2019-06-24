starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Experienced Shakib & Mushfiqur Lead the Way on Tough Southampton Track

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
In the six completed matches Bangladesh have played in the ICC World Cup 2019, Shakib Al Hasan has three half-centuries and two hundreds. Mushfiqur Rahim has two half-centuries and one hundred.

Together, the duo have contributed 803 runs from the middle-order to ensure that the team hasn't lost track in the crucial middle overs phase.

Experienced batsmen in a team that is still struggling to make its presence felt in major tournaments, Shakib and Rahim understand the value they bring to the side.

They have not only top scored for Bangladesh in this World Cup so far but also stood out in the overall run charts for the tournament. While Shakib leads the chart with 476 runs at an average of 95.2, Rahim is sixth with 327 runs at an average of 65.4.

On a reasonably slow wicket at Southampton, the duo once again stuck together for Bangladesh against Afghanistan. Having played India two days ago at the same venue, Afghanistan knew what to expect from the wicket.

Even when they managed two wickets in 17 overs, Shakib and Rahim were there to arrest a possible collapse.

They stitched together a half-century stand to keep Bangladesh in the match and one of them - Rahim on this occasion - kicked on to make a decent score. The two share a good rapport in ODIs.

They are the most successful pair for Bangladesh in ODIs with 3017 runs at an average nearly touching 40. No other Bangladesh batting partners have racked up more than 2099 runs.

The half-century stand against Afghanistan proved to be the duo's 25th partnership of 50 or more in ODIs. Six of those have been converted into hundred partnerships.

Shakib compiled a fine half-century and departed but in the process became the first Bangladeshi batsman to more than 1000 runs in World Cup. Playing in his fourth World Cup, Shakib has made 1016 runs at an average of 44.17.

While he had five half-centuries in World Cups before 2019, his first hundred in this tournament came this time around. He went on to score another ton and three other half-centuries this World Cup.

Rahim has the second most runs for Bangladesh in World Cups with 837 runs at an average of 39.85.

Shakib and Rahim have also contributed to three of the five hundreds Bangladesh have in World Cups. While Shakib has two, Rahim has one with Mohammad Mahmudullah contributing to two others.

Rahim, though, has two other score in the 80s including one against Afghanistan on Monday at Southampton.

The two performing well together is crucial for Bangladesh. While Rahim has had off matches this World Cup, Shakib has clicked in almost every game.

The only one game before the match against Afghanistan where both made 50-plus scores is the match against South Africa which Bangladesh won. They will hope for more instances when these two batsmen play well in tandem.

