Match 35:SL VS SA

SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

28 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

'Fantastic' - Twitter Gushes Over India's Orange Jersey

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched India's first-ever Away kit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 fixture against England on June 30 at Edgbaston and it had Twitter abuzz with contrasting opinions on the orange-coloured jersey.

India who are unbeaten in the tournament so far need to win only one of their remaining three games against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to seal their spot in the semifinals of the tourney

2019 world cupicc world cup 2019india jerseyOff The Fieldtwitterworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
