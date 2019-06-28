'Fantastic' - Twitter Gushes Over India's Orange Jersey

Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched India's first-ever Away kit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 fixture against England on June 30 at Edgbaston and it had Twitter abuzz with contrasting opinions on the orange-coloured jersey.
Love the front. Little more blue at the back and we could use this for at least T20Is https://t.co/Sts29S8GHd— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 28, 2019
However the One #TeamIndia will wear for #IndvEng won't have Oppo on the Chest and will have #CWC19 logo on the Right Chest. https://t.co/n6Mi7c6z6q pic.twitter.com/uqOEFPfe8n— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 28, 2019
For what it’s worth, I think this first-ever #TeamIndia away jersey looks better than their current blue/light blue/dark blue jersey. Proper collectors’ item! #CWC19 #IndvEng #ENGvIND— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 28, 2019
The new India 'away' strip from Nike. I like it! Thanks @gauravkalra75! pic.twitter.com/GXPZiFHhEt— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 28, 2019
Blue is awesome for #Teamindia— روہت راجپوت (@RajputSpeak) June 28, 2019
I don't hate the orange part but a general complaint with away jerseys in this tournament is that they've mostly been a slight variation of the colours normally associated with the teams. It would have been better if all teams went for radically different jersey colours. #CWC19 https://t.co/Gm7Jh0WoH1— Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) June 28, 2019
India's away jersey looks pretty cool.— Zinara (@Zin10SantaFe) June 28, 2019
Worst ever..why would we change..let the @ECB_cricket change!— Likhith R K (@likhi_r_k) June 28, 2019
Noice https://t.co/YB0h5QQy6D— Monica (@monicas004) June 28, 2019
This is the first Indian kit after 1992 WC that I want to buy. Dark shade of blue looks superb. https://t.co/dJbBwyZJUW— A/S (@slicesofIife) June 28, 2019
Fantastic ❤️— BHAI BHAKT (@iStanSalman) June 28, 2019
We were so used to men in blue. Orange is the color of holy men bathing in the Ganges. Why should they play cricket?— nisha Dev (@nishaDev1) June 28, 2019
Thank God it’s not fully orange — Hrithika Reddy (@03_hritz) June 28, 2019
India who are unbeaten in the tournament so far need to win only one of their remaining three games against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to seal their spot in the semifinals of the tourney
'Fantastic' - Twitter Gushes Over India's Orange Jersey
