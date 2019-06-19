ICC World Cup 2019 | Feels Like I am Playing with House Money at Casino: Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has literally come back from the brink after coming close to turning his back on the game some 18 months back.
Neesham now is an integral part of the Black Caps outfit at the World Cup after picking up his first career five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in their last game.
Neesham, who has a strike-rate of 104 with the bat and 50 wickets in 52 ODIs, is lapping up his success in the World Cup with glee as he prepares for the next game against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 19).
“I feel like I am playing with house money in the casino now, from where I was 18 months ago. I know for a fact that no one thought I was going to play for New Zealand again. So it’s great to be back and I really feel like I have nothing to lose,” Neesham told the ICC.
The 28-year-old all-rounder wanted to quit the game because of poor form and injuries and it was only New Zealand Players Association CEO Heath Mills who was able to convince Neesham to change his mind.
Neesham was heartbroken when all-rounder Grant Elliott was picked over him for the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Neesham was in fact in the stands at Eden Park in Auckland when Elliott hit the iconic six against South Africa to win the World Cup semifinal for the co-hosts.
“2015 to 2018 are gone now and there is no way I can get them back. There are some effects what happened in that period but I have a wealth of experience moving forward,” the Auckland-born all-rounder said.
“I am totally certain now how to get the best out of me. Those sort of things are character building, I am proud of the way I have bounced back,” he added.
Neesham picked up 5/31 against Afghanistan on June 8 at Taunton in New Zealand’s seven-wicket win over Taunton.
“The sensible thing for me to do was to circle this date on the calendar as a bit of redemption song. Getting the five-wicket bag against Afghanistan was really pleasing and I am not sure anyone backs themselves to do anything like that.
“There is a small list of Kiwi bowlers who have done that in the World Cup and it includes 2-3 guys I have looked up to in my time. So to find myself at the bottom of that list is a bit embarrassing. You feel that you don’t really belong in that company,” Neesham said.
He was pleased since the effort came after a poor bowling effort by Neesham in the previous game against Bangladesh when he was hammered for 24 runs in two overs.
“Being able to bounce back from a pretty poor performance personally against Bangladesh and sort of sit down and discussing how to approach my bowling with Shane Jurgenson our bowling coach are couple of things I take forward from that game. You enjoy this achievement (five-wicket haul) when it happens and then move on from that in the tournament format,” he said.
Neesham though is often mistaken for teammate and tearaway paceman Lockie Ferguson because both of them look alike in a lot of ways.
“Lockie and me look more or less similar — I’ll take that complement any day of the week. He’s a great lad and lovely man,” Neesham said about young Ferguson.
“It has happened countless times for us over the years. I have known Neesh from when I was 13 or 14. He’s one of those guys who when you take a wicket makes you feel really special. When he took a catch off me in the game against Sri Lanka, he gave me a big hug and it felt like we were back in school cricket,” Ferguson said.
