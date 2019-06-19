starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Feels Like I am Playing with House Money at Casino: Neesham

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Feels Like I am Playing with House Money at Casino: Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has literally come back from the brink after coming close to turning his back on the game some 18 months back.

Neesham now is an integral part of the Black Caps outfit at the World Cup after picking up his first career five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in their last game.

Neesham, who has a strike-rate of 104 with the bat and 50 wickets in 52 ODIs, is lapping up his success in the World Cup with glee as he prepares for the next game against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 19).

“I feel like I am playing with house money in the casino now, from where I was 18 months ago. I know for a fact that no one thought I was going to play for New Zealand again. So it’s great to be back and I really feel like I have nothing to lose,” Neesham told the ICC.

The 28-year-old all-rounder wanted to quit the game because of poor form and injuries and it was only New Zealand Players Association CEO Heath Mills who was able to convince Neesham to change his mind.

Neesham was heartbroken when all-rounder Grant Elliott was picked over him for the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Neesham was in fact in the stands at Eden Park in Auckland when Elliott hit the iconic six against South Africa to win the World Cup semifinal for the co-hosts.

“2015 to 2018 are gone now and there is no way I can get them back. There are some effects what happened in that period but I have a wealth of experience moving forward,” the Auckland-born all-rounder said.

“I am totally certain now how to get the best out of me. Those sort of things are character building, I am proud of the way I have bounced back,” he added.

Neesham picked up 5/31 against Afghanistan on June 8 at Taunton in New Zealand’s seven-wicket win over Taunton.

“The sensible thing for me to do was to circle this date on the calendar as a bit of redemption song. Getting the five-wicket bag against Afghanistan was really pleasing and I am not sure anyone backs themselves to do anything like that.

“There is a small list of Kiwi bowlers who have done that in the World Cup and it includes 2-3 guys I have looked up to in my time. So to find myself at the bottom of that list is a bit embarrassing. You feel that you don’t really belong in that company,” Neesham said.

He was pleased since the effort came after a poor bowling effort by Neesham in the previous game against Bangladesh when he was hammered for 24 runs in two overs.

“Being able to bounce back from a pretty poor performance personally against Bangladesh and sort of sit down and discussing how to approach my bowling with Shane Jurgenson our bowling coach are couple of things I take forward from that game. You enjoy this achievement (five-wicket haul) when it happens and then move on from that in the tournament format,” he said.

Neesham though is often mistaken for teammate and tearaway paceman Lockie Ferguson because both of them look alike in a lot of ways.

“Lockie and me look more or less similar — I’ll take that complement any day of the week. He’s a great lad and lovely man,” Neesham said about young Ferguson.

“It has happened countless times for us over the years. I have known Neesh from when I was 13 or 14. He’s one of those guys who when you take a wicket makes you feel really special. When he took a catch off me in the game against Sri Lanka, he gave me a big hug and it felt like we were back in school cricket,” Ferguson said.

icc world cup 2019jimmy neeshamLockie Fergusonnew zealand
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more