starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ferguson Happy for New Zealand to be 'Scrappers' Going into Semis

AFP |July 7, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson says the Black Caps will revel in their reputation as "scrappers" when they face India in the World Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 2015 runners-up only qualified for the last four on net run-rate and have lost their last three games against Pakistan, Australia and England.

India, whose group match against New Zealand was washed out, are many pundits' tip to make it through to a July 14 final at Lord's where they will face either tournament hosts England or reigning champions Australia.

But Ferguson, speaking to reporters at Old Trafford on Sunday, had no problems with people talking down New Zealand's chances of winning a first World Cup title.

"It's an interesting one. I guess in World Cups obviously big games get pumped up and where we stand is the fourth going into the semi-finals so naturally I guess they back India," he said.

"But as New Zealanders we are often the underdogs and I guess that's a position we like to be in and it's knockout cricket now. so it's all on Tuesday and the better team will go through."

He added: "As a team, we definitely want to be the scrappers, guys that scrap for wins, not always will we win pretty.

"But in a way we kind of pride ourselves on the ability to come back from tough situations and scrap our way and give ourselves an opportunity to win."

Ferguson has had an impressive first World Cup. Despite missing New Zealand's 119-run defeat by England last time out with a hamstring injury, he remains joint-third in the tournament's list of leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps.

Ferguson insisted that he would be fit to face India.

"There was definitely some tightness particularly the day before the game," the 28-year-old said ahead of New Zealand's training session.

"The scans came back, it was nothing too serious so a few days off. Hopefully I'll get out today and have a run around and everything will be good."

Black Caps coach Gary Stead also sounded confident of Ferguson's fitness in time for the semis.

"Absolutely, I expect Lockie to play," Stead said.

"If the last game was a semi-final or a final, we probably would have played Lockie so it was more a precautionary measure not to play him.

"He definitely had some hamstring tightness and he needed probably 48 hours just for that to settle down.

"He's in good shape and, barring getting through the next couple of days, I expect Lockie to play."

Stead, assessing the Auckland paceman's impact at the tournament, said: "Lockie has been enormous for us.

"It is his first World Cup as well and I've just been delighted that every time he has come on to bowl, it looks like he's going to make a difference out there.

"Whether that's through pace, whether that's through creating pressure for the person at the other end, he's always been looking likely.

"Hopefully he can do that again against India on Tuesday."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
