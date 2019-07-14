ICC World Cup 2019 Final | How England & New Zealand Stack Up Against Each Other

The cricketing world will have a new champion on Sunday (July 14) as England and New Zealand tussle it out in the final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord's. Both England, hosts and tournament favourites, and New Zealand had a tricky path to the finals but won when it mattered the most. Here we take a look at their head to head records, individual records and World Cup performances.
Head to head
England and New Zealand have faced each other 90 times in ODIs with England winning 41 and New Zealand winning 43 matches. Two matches ended in a tie while four others had no result. In England, though, the hosts have had the better record winning 17 and losing 12 ODIs. New Zealand pip England 5-4 in World Cup history but recent record favours England. Including the win in the league stages, England have eight wins and four losses against New Zealand since the 2015 World Cup.
Individual records
Ross Taylor is the top-scorer in England vs New Zealand ODIs with 1409 runs at an average of 50.32 with five hundreds. Kane Williamson also averages 56.05 against England and has nine 50-plus scores in 19 matches. For England, Joe Root is the highest run-scorer in head to head matches, with 925 runs at an average of 57.81 and three hundreds. He is the only current England batsman in the list of top 10 run-makers in head to head matches.
Tim Southee leads the wicket charts in head to head matches with 36 wickets in 21 ODIs against England. James Anderson leads England's numbers with 33 wickets in 23 matches. Stuart Broad and Daniel Vettori are the other recent players in the list. The only current World Cup squad player in the top 10 is Tim Southee but he isn't a certain starter in the playing XI for Sunday.
The highest individual score is Martin Guptill's 189* off 155 balls at Southampton in 2013. Ross Taylor recently smashed 181* at Dunedin in 2018 while Jonny Bairstow's 138 in that same match also makes the top six. Tim Southee's 7/33 at Wellington in the group game against England in the 2015 World Cup is the best haul by a bowler.
2019 World Cup records
England
England's road to the finals included seven wins and three losses. They lost to Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the league phase but smashed India and New Zealand to qualify for the semifinals. They met arch-rivals Australia in the semifinals and beat them comprehensively - by eight wickets and nearly 18 overs to spare - to qualify for the final of the World Cup for the first time since the year 1992.
Joe Root is their leading run-scorer so far in the tournament with 549 runs at an average of 68.62 with two tons and three half-centuries. Jason Roy has amassed 426 runs at an average of 71 including four half-centuries and one hundred in the seven matches he played. He is also the third highest run-scorer for England after Root and Jonny Bairstow, who has 496 runs at an average of 49.6. Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes are the others with over 300 runs in the campaign.
Jofra Archer leads the wicket charts with 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.05 and an economy of 4.61. Mark Wood, the first change bowler for England, averages 24.35 and has 17 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 28.1. Chris Woakes has 13 wickets and Adil Rashid has 11 wickets so far. Liam Plunkett and Stokes are others in the playing XI for England and the duo have eight and seven wickets respectively.
New Zealand
New Zealand won five matches in the league phase, lost all of their last three matches and had one washout against India to qualify for the semifinals. They lost to Australia, England and Pakistan but scraped through to the semifinals where they beat India by 18 runs at Manchester to qualify for the finals where they will take on hosts, England.
Skipper Kane Williamson leads the run charts for New Zealand with 548 runs at an average of 91.33 including two hundreds and two half-centuries. Ross Taylor is the only other batsman with over 300 runs in the World Cup for them which shows how dependent New Zealand have been on their skipper. James Neesham with 213 runs at an average of 35.5 is the only other batsman in the above 200 category.
Contrary to their batting, the bowling has clicked in groups for New Zealand. Trent Boult (17 wickets), Lockie Ferguson (18 wickets), Matt Henry (13) and James Neesham (12) have over 10 wickets in the league phase with Ferguson's average of 19.94 and Boult's average of 24.23 being standouts. Mitchell Santner has been the perfect foil for the seamers with an economy of 4.87 and six wickets in the World Cup. Colin de Grandhomme with five wickets and Williamson's with two wickets have been the other contributions.
ICC World Cup 2019 Final | How England & New Zealand Stack Up Against Each Other
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
ENG v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings