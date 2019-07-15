ICC World Cup 2019 Final | Morgan Backed Me Even After Six in Super Over: Archer

London: Debut in international cricket. Debut in World Cup cricket. Bowling the team to victory in a Super Over in the World Cup final at Lord's. Jofra Archer is living his dream in his early days at top-level cricket.
The pacer summed up his whirlwind beginning, calling it the 'best two months of his life'.
"Just had the best two months of my life so far. Making my debut, World Cup debut, winning the World Cup all within two months is all very very special to me," he said after England beat New Zealand on boundary count to win the tied final.
"Hopefully I can look back 10-15 years down the line and say I was a part of that."
Archer said he was always sure he would be the one bowling the Super Over, and was glad to have the backing of his team for the tense job.
"That's probably why I am there in the team, for my death bowling," he said. "Everyone in the dressing room was saying you've got this even before. Morgs didn't even come over to me, I went over to him and made sure it was me.
"Everyone expected me to do it anyway. I'm glad the boys look up to me and trust me. Skipper really believed in me even after the six. A lot of captains could be hands on head, head down... but Morgan was very calm and understanding. The strategy was to just bowl yorkers.
"It's a great time, can't imagine a better bunch of guys to share with. Can't believe we actually won the game. To be honest a lot of things went our way especially in the last five overs of the run chase. Probably it was just meant to be," the Barbados-born paceman said.
Archer revealed that Ben Stokes came up to him before the Super Over, telling him that the result of the game wouldn't define him. Stokes has been at the receiving end of a Cup final over that went the other way, when he conceded four sixes to Carlos Brathwaite in the final of the World T20 2016 in Kolkata.
"I pretty much had an idea on what I was doing. Was just double checking with him (Morgan) that he wanted me to do it," he said.
"I was going fine until the six and then Stokes told me, even before the over, 'win or lose, today doesn't define you'. That everyone believes in me. Rooty came up and said some inspirational words as well. I knew that even if I did lose, it wasn't the end of the world. But equally I'm really glad that we're on the winning side.
"Probably he (Stokes) did come to do it because of that (World T20 experience), because he probably went through the same emotions and feelings after being on the losing side. If we lost today, I don't know what I would have done tomorrow. But he just said if we did lose, we've got a T20 World Cup coming up next year and we'll have another chance to win," Archer added.
The other player in the thick of things in the final ball was wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who completed the title win for England with the run out of Martin Guptill. He called it his best run out ever.
"We were aware before the Super Over started that a tie would mean we would win. We got that guy across at mid wicket to try and effect a run out. It's alright when you're in the middle because you go into default, you just do what you know playing cricket - catch the ball and break the stumps. The consequences of it are obviously larger than usual," he said.
"I can't believe it, but it will be nice to wake up tomorrow and it did happen. Quite an incredible match for a World Cup final. The ebbs and flows, and somehow we managed to win the game."
Buttler said it was incredible that four years of planning and hardwork came down to such minute game changing moments.
"Can't believe it. That's what we were laughing about at the dressing room. Four years came down to one ball with two needed of one. We didn't get that. And then four years came down to a run out," he said.
"It's an incredible journey. Now you sort of allow yourself having won to actually think about everything we've done as a side. The guys who have cultivated this side and the way we want to play - Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss - it just justifies everything we've done in the four years.
"I don't think I'll care about anything I do in cricket ever again! I don't really care about what happens now in my career."
