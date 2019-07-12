starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Final Run Leaves Kiwi Fans on Sticky Wicket

AFP |July 12, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
The Black Caps' surprise run to the Cricket World Cup final has created a dilemma for fans in New Zealand after sports bars across the country failed to anticipate their team's success.

Matches at the England-hosted tournament are being played in the middle of the night for Kiwis and most had written off the Black Caps before their upset semi-final win over India.

That includes the hospitality industry, which needs special licences for bars to operate throughout the night when there are big sporting events.

"It takes 20 working days for a late liquor licencing application to be processed, obviously no one in Wellington thought we'd get to the final because no one has asked," a Wellington City Council spokeswoman said.

New Zealand media reported similar issues around the South Pacific nation, leaving cricket fans on a sticky wicket about how to watch the Black Caps' bid for a maiden title.

The match starts at 9.30 p.m. Sunday in New Zealand and will finish around 5.30 a.m. Monday if it goes the distance, but sports bars are only licenced until 4:00 a.m.

So supporters can either watch the match at home or join fellow fans in a bar and run the risk of being turfed out at 4:00 if neither of the finalists repeat the collapse that marred New Zealand's appearance in the 2015 final.

Wellington City Council's spokeswoman said the unexpected nature of New Zealand's appearance meant there would be no fan zones in the capital.

She also offered a novel suggestion to supporters if they managed to find a venue screening the match that was open all night: "You could watch it without drinking!"

New Zealand has won support from an unexpected quarter, with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation backing the Black Caps after England humiliated their team in the semi-finals.

"In the spirit of Australia's penchant for unashamedly claiming any sporting success from across the ditch as its own, the Black Caps are clearly firming as Australia's choice for Sunday's Lord's showdown," it said.

The sentiment is unlikely to be welcomed by Kiwis still smarting from their mauling by Australia in the 2015 final and feeling morally superior after the 1981 underarm bowling controversy.

Regardless of the result, bleary-eyed Kiwi fans may welcome the late Australian prime minister Bob Hawke's advice after his country pulled an all-nighter in 1983 to watch a victory in the America's Cup.

"Any boss who sacks anyone today for not turning up is a bum," he said.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

