ICC World Cup 2019 | Finch Expects Warner to

Warner has been in red-hot form in the Indian Premier League after completing a 12-month suspension for cheating, averaging 69.20 in 12 innings, including a century and eight fifties.
Finch expected the fiery batsman to also dominate on the international stage, providing a massive boost for Australia as the reigning champions chase a sixth World Cup trophy.
"He's coming back with a huge hunger, not just to perform well for his franchise, but to dominate international cricket again," Finch told Melbourne commercial radio.
"When you have your dream taken away from you for 12 months, I can imagine there's something inside you that burns really strongly."
Finch said the ban imposed after Warner masterminded the "Sandpaper-gate" scandal in Cape Town last year, had given the 32-year-old a chance to refresh his game.
"He's a super player, we know how destructive he can be," he said.
"I think having time off to spend with his family and get away from the game (was important)."
Finch is also looking forward to resuming his union with long-time top-order foil.
"We’ve had some great partnerships over the years and we’ve known each other for 16-17 years so we’re great friends," Finch said of his on-field rapport with Warner.
"To bat with someone that you’re comfortable with off the field is just as important as on the field because you get to know people’s moods and mannerisms and what they’re thinking - not even by talking, but just sensing it and being with them.
"Having those really close bonds out in the middle is really important because you can sense someone building up to a big shot or … taking an unnecessary risk. He can sense when I’m doing that, so it’s a chance to calm me down, and vice versa.
"And it’s the same with Usman (Khawaja) and Steve (Smith) and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) – the more you play together, the more the bonds grow."
Warner and former Australian captain Smith, who was also banned over the cheating scandal, will officially rejoin the Australian squad for the first time at a training camp in Brisbane on Friday.
Finch did not expect any problems re-integrating them into the team, even though the former captain and deputy will have to defer to a new leadership team.
He said he would consult the pair about on-field tactics.
"I’ve put a lot of thought into it, with him (Smith) and Davey (Warner)," said Finch.
"I’ve been friends with them for a long time so there’s definitely going to be no issues or anything like that.
"I’ll certainly lean on them for tactics and advice out on the field, like I do with a lot of players … because they’ve both captained a lot of cricket and they’re both very good captains on the field.
"That would be really naïve of me not to use them."
First Published: May 2, 2019, 5:25 PM IST