ICC World Cup 2019 | First-timers Who Made a Lasting Impression

The league stage of the ICC World Cup 2019 is done and dusted and we have seen some exhilarating performances from individuals during the course of the tournament. Quite a few of them had already made their mark in the format in big tournaments before the World Cup, but there are a few newbies - players in the World Cup for the first time - who made an instant impression and here we take a glance at them.
BATSMEN
Avishka Fernando
The young no 3 batsman slammed one of the only two hundreds by Sri Lankan batsmen in the tournament. Thrown into the deep end at the crucial no 3 position, the youngster showcased incredible composure and elegant stroke play. He made 203 runs in 4 innings in the World Cup at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate greater than 100. The 21-year old is someone Sri Lanka will look to groom for the future.
Rassie van der Dussen
South Africa had a horrible World Cup, finishing seventh in the points table but one newbie to make his presence felt was 30-year old Rassie van der Dussen. A late entrant into the ODI squad, the middle-order batsman made the second most runs by a South African in the World Cup. His 311 runs came at an average of 62.2 and a strike rate in the 90s and he ended his World Cup with a superb, career-best 95 against the Aussies. With a slew of retirements expected from the Proteas camp, the youngster will be tipped to make a huge difference in the middle-order.
Nicholas Pooran
The young West Indian wicket-keeper batsman had played just one ODI prior to his World Cup selection. He, however, ended the World Cup as West Indies' highest run-scorer with 367 runs in 9 matches at an average of 52.42 and a strike rate greater than 100. In a line-up where consistency was hard to find, Pooran stood tall, and made big runs at a good rate.
Alex Carey
The Australian wicket-keeper was perhaps the best 'keeper batsman in the league stages of the World Cup. Languishing in the lower middle-order, Carey was chipping in with the runs that Australia seeked from Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. The left-hander made three half-centuries including a breathtaking 85 in the final league match against Proteas, an effort that nearly helped Australia chase down 325. He was Australia's third highest run-scorer with 329 runs in the group stage at an average of 65.8. Australia will hope more of such knocks in the semifinal and possibly the final as well if they qualify.
BOWLERS
Jofra Archer
A controversial selection ahead of the World Cup, Jofra Archer silenced everyone with a stunning show in the World Cup. He bowled with pace and venom and was among the standout fast bowlers of the tournament during the league stage. His 17 wickets came at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of just 4.78. He topped the wicket charts for England with Mark Wood, another newbie, coming next at 16 wickets. The two will be crucial to England's chance in the semis too.
Shaheen Shah Afridi
After an underwhelming start to the tournament, Shaheen Afridi rose to life in the final few matches taking 3/28 against New Zealand, 4/47 against Afghanistan and 6/35 against Bangladesh. The left-arm seamer took his time to find the right length to bowl on these English wickets but once he did find it, Shaheen was unstoppable. He picked up 13 of his 16 wickets in his final three matches of the World Cup.
Lockie Ferguson
As much as Trent Boult has hogged headlines, an unheralded hero for New Zealand has been Lockie Ferguson. The hit-the-deck fast bowler clocked above 150kmph several times in the World Cup and is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker after the league phase with 17 wickets in just seven matches. He has conceded runs at a miserly rate of 4.96 and has been quite effective in the middle overs for Kane Williamson.
Sheldon Cottrell
West Indies started the World Cup with a bang bowling out Pakistan for 105. The performance of the pace bowlers since dipped but Sheldon Cottrell stood neck and crop above the rest with his bowling and fielding. A few terrific catches and a brilliant run-out ( to dismiss Tamim Iqbal) aside, Cottrell finished with 12 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 32.67. He ends the World Cup as West Indies' highest wicket-taker.
