ICC World Cup 2019: Five Key Battles That Will Decide the Outcome of the Final

New Zealand will be making their second successive appearance in a World Cup final when they take on England at Lord's on Sunday, and on the biggest stage of them all, it will be the skirmishes that take place between the individual players that will determine who wins the larger battle.
Here we take a look at five key battles that will go a long way in deciding which way the pendulum will be swinging when the final ball of the ICC World Cup 2019 has been bowled.
Jofra Archer vs Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson has batted with potent efficiency in this World Cup, with 548 runs to his name and the fifth highest scorer in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Jofra Archer sits third in the list of leading wicket takers with 19 wickets, and has captured the imagination of cricket watchers across the world with his aggressive brand of bowling.
It doesn’t get bigger than this. At the biggest stage of them all and in the final, who can counter the threat of the other might just be one of the early advantages either side may get in the opening stages of either innings of the final.
Lockie Ferguson vs Joe Root
Joe Root has been a big-game player in the World Cup so far for England, and has often been the catalyst in laying the batting foundation for his side. With 549 runs and sitting at fourth spot in the list of top scorers, his number will be prized for the Black-Caps.
The Rocket-like efficiency of Lockie Ferguson is likely to be put to test against this stalwart, and his 18-wickets in the tournament are testament to the fact that he is more than capable of testing England’s talisman.
Ben Stokes vs Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner will look to exploit the change in nature of the pitch at Lord’s that we have typically seen through the duration of the World Cup, when the dangerous Ben Stokes is likely to operate to accelerate the run-scoring.
The key behind New Zealand’s victory over India, Santner will hope to play a key part in the final as well, and the dismissal of Stokes might just be the small difference between victory and defeat when the dust finally settles.
Jason Roy vs Trent Boult
Trent Boult, during this World Cup has shown why he is among the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment. His 17 wickets have powered New Zealand to the final, and when he clicks, there are few batsmen in the world who can counter him.
Jason Roy, however, with this aggressive approach to batting might just be what England need to avoid Boult from asserting his presence over them. His 426 runs in the tournament speak for themselves, and another Roy-storm at the top of the order will go a long way in swinging the match in England’s favour.
Mark Wood vs Ross Taylor
Mark Wood has come a long way since not too long ago when he had to consistently battle injuries and face uncertainties over whether he will make it to the World Cup squad or not. But not only has he done that, he has led the England bowling attack along with Archer with great success, taking 17 wickets along the way.
But even though Ross Taylor has not really hit top gear in this tournament, he has proven to be a big-game player over the years, and will be desperate to guide his side to the ultimate prize at the second time of trying. His technique will be tested by the pacy Wood, and this battle is one to watch for closely.
