ICC World Cup 2019 | Five Pacers Who Could Set the World Cup on Fire

The conditions in England often offer pacers with ample swing and bounce. Here we take a look at five fast bowlers who could have a telling impact on proceedings in this year's World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah - M: 49 | Wk: 85 | Avge: 22.15 | E/R: 4.51
'Bumrah is the best bowler in the world right now': Sachin Tendulkar
‘Bumrah can burn the opposition with pace': Jeff Thomson
The rise and rise of Jasprit Bumrah as a bowler across all forms of the game is nothing short of unprecedented. In a short span of time, he has transformed himself as one of the best pacers in the game both in the power play and in the back end of an innings. It comes as no surprise then that he is heading into the World Cup as the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs and is probably the most important cog in the Indian lineup after Virat Kohli.
In 12 ODIs, the pacer has returned 21 wickets at an average of 21.09 and more importantly an economy rate of just 4.11. Considering that he bowls most of his overs in the power play and the death to maintain that kind of an economy rate is phenomenal. He is undoubtedly Kohli's trump card in the quadrennial tournament and one that opposition batsmen will really be wary of.
Kagiso Rabada - M: 66 | Wk: 106 | Avge: 26.43 | E/R: 4.98
There are injury concerns surrounding the paceman ahead of the World Cup but should the back niggle not hamper him, Kagiso Rabada is very likely to remain pretty high up on the wicket-takers list in the tournament.
Rabada, like Bumrah is his team's prime weapon in the pace bowling department. The fiery pace upfront backed up by the lethal yorkers at the far end makes Rabada one bowler to watch out for. Rabada picked up eight wickets from four matches in South Africa's most recent ODI series, against Sri Lanka.
The 23-year-old also had an impressive IPL where he picked up 26 wickets in 12 outings and was a major force behind Delhi Capitals making their playoffs since 2012. Faf du Plessis and the whole of South Africa will dearly want Rabada to be fit and firing for the entirety of the World Cup.
Trent Boult - M: 79 | Wk: 147 | Avge: 24.70 | E/R: 5.07
Ranked No.2 in the ICC rankings for bowlers, Boult has often flown under the radar but always comes up with the goods for his side. Consistently clocking 140+ kph and possessing the ability to move the ball both ways makes him an extremely important commodity in the New Zealand arsenal. The left-arm pacer has the experience of 79 ODIs in which he has taken 147 wickets at an impressive average of 24.70.
Boult was the highest wicket-taker at the ICC World Cup 2015, along with Mitchell Starc. He picked up 22 wickets at an economy of 4.36. He is a big-match player and has time and time again proved his worth in major tournaments. The conditions in England should further assist him in collecting the early wickets with the new ball.
Mitchell Starc - M: 75 | Wk: 145 | Avge: 21.4 | E/R: 4.95
The searing left-arm seamer has been plagued by injuries in recent times and is heading into the World Cup not in the best of form. He has only played three ODIs in the past one year picking up fours wickets looking far from his best. Even in the Test arena, Starc seems to be missing much of the spunk.
He has had critics calling for his head for a while now but Starc has shown in the past how to step up in big events and will have a point to prove.
He was the joint wicket-taker in the last edition and was named Player of the Tournament as he guided Australia to a record fifth title. He will hope for a similar show in England and Wales too.
Jofra Archer - M: 3 | Wk: 3 | Avge: 36 | E/R: 4.90
Even before being fast-tracked into the national team, Archer had made quite a name for himself across the international circuit. The pace sensation has proved his mettle at the Big Bash League, Indian Premier League and has already shown his pedigree in the handful of games he has turned out for England.
But often with hype comes the expectations and how he handles all the attention remains to be seen. Archer had a decent IPL for Rajasthan Royals, where he returned 11 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 26.45. However, what was most impressive on flat Indian surfaces was his economy of 6.76. With a strong whippy action and the ability to hit the deck card, Archer has proved to be a tough customer to get away.
England have some excellent swing bowlers in their armoury and Archer will prove to be the perfect foil for them.
First Published: May 24, 2019, 1:50 PM IST