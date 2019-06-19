starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Focus On Remaining Matches: PCB Chairman to Sarfaraz

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Focus On Remaining Matches: PCB Chairman to Sarfaraz

Following the embarrassing defeat against India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has told captain Sarfaraz Ahmed that they should focus on the remaining four matches of the tournament.

Mani phoned Sarfaraz on Tuesday and assured him that the entire nation stands by the team and expects an improved performance in the upcoming matches of the showpiece event, reported news.com.pk.

The PCB Chairman told Sarfaraz not to divert his attention from the game by giving attention to "baseless news stories" and asked him to keep calm and lead the team to better performance in the upcoming matches, the report added.

The development comes after the Pakistan skipper reportedly had warned his teammates of possible backlash back home if they fail to improve in the remaining matches in the ongoing World Cup.

"If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home," the skipper had reportedly said after Sunday's game which Pakistan lost by 89 runs (DLS method) against arch-rivals India at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pakistan, with three points from five games, are placed ninth in the table. They will next face South Africa in a do or die clash for them on June 23 at the Lord's.

ehsan maniicc world cup 2019pakistanSarfaraz Ahmed
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more