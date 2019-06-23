Fully Boarded Flight Forced to Wait for New Zealand's Victory

New Zealand's nail biting victory over West Indies on Saturday (June 22) had Kiwi fans around the globe celebrating, and even ensuring they delayed flights so that they could celebrate some more.
Kieran McAnulty who is a New Zealand politician and Member of Parliament in the House of Representatives for the Labour Party, shared an interesting story about New Zealand fans celebrating their close win against the West Indies.
He tweeted, "My @FlyAirNZ flight was fully boarded, the plane loud from all the live streams. 12 balls left, 1 wicket needed. Please don’t start the plane. The @BLACKCAPS win! We all erupt in unison. Only then, amongst the cheers, did the plane start to move. It was a beautiful moment. #CWC19"
My @FlyAirNZ flight was fully boarded, the plane loud from all the live streams. 12 balls left, 1 wicket needed. Please don’t start the plane. The @BLACKCAPS win! We all erupt in unison. Only then, amongst the cheers, did the plane start to move. It was a beautiful moment. #CWC19— Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty) June 22, 2019
My @FlyAirNZ flight was fully boarded, the plane loud from all the live streams. 12 balls left, 1 wicket needed. Please don’t start the plane. The @BLACKCAPS win! We all erupt in unison. Only then, amongst the cheers, did the plane start to move. It was a beautiful moment. #CWC19
New Zealand managed to keep their nerves even as Brathwaite was smacking almost everything out of the park. While his century went in vain, the Kiwis showed great sportsmanship as they consoled him for his century.
After the win, the Black Caps now are at the top of the points table and continue to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament. Their next few encounters are all expected to be humdingers as they face Pakistan, Australia and England.
The ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 has evoked major interest amongst the fans with three back-to-back close games. While the host team England lost to a low-on-confidence side Sri Lanka on Friday, bottom placed Afghanistan gave India a tough time earlier on Saturday, before New Zealand escaped by the skin of their teeth at Old Trafford.
Fully Boarded Flight Forced to Wait for New Zealand's Victory
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings