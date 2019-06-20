starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 12:44 AM IST
While it may not have been as high-scoring as the one in 2015, New Zealand and South Africa played out another thriller on the World Cup stage. And just like four years ago, it was the Kiwis that emerged victorious, chasing down 242 runs with four wickets to spare.

 

Having won the toss and opting to bowl first, New Zealand were excellent with the ball and on the field. While they weren’t able to take wickets at regular intervals, they did manage to keep the run-flow down and eventually, South Africa only managed to post 241 on the board.

South Africa were good with the ball in the early stages, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Kane Williamson held up from one end, as Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme contributed from the other end. From lucky escapes, drop catches and intense back and forth between bat and ball, the run-chase saw all.

But eventually, Kane Williamson finished with game with a boundary in the penultimate over and a six in the final over to ensure New Zealand maintained their unbeaten record.

