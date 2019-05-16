ICC World Cup 2019 | Ganguly, Manjrekar Named in ICC’s Commentary Panel

Loading...
Michael Clarke has also been included in the list, making his debut with ICC TV at the showpiece event. Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Wasim Akram, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward make up the list.
Speaking about the World Cup being played in his home country England, Nasser Hussain told ICC, “The whole of England and Wales is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the massive summer of cricket ahead. This edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup promises to be the most entertaining one yet and I cannot wait to be part of this event broadcast and witness history in the making, first hand.”
Check one two— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 16, 2019
Check one two
*taps* 🎙️
Is this thing on?
Introducing our #CWC19 commentators! pic.twitter.com/BS2Pdwn7cN
Meanwhile, ex-Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara said, “This is going to be a very special summer of cricket in England and Wales and possibly the most competitive ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup of all time. Hosts England have a great team but there are several realistic contenders and we are sure to see some amazing cricket along the way.”
For the first time, all ten warm-up matches leading up to the tournament will be covered, and there will be 360 degree replays, garnered by stitching together feeds from multiple cameras to provide a holistic view of the event.
There will also be a ‘drone camera’, as well as a ‘Buggy Cam’ to provide both an aerial and ground-level view of the action taking place on the field.
Ian Bishopicc world cup 2019Kumar SangakkaraMichael AthertonNasser HussainSanjay Manjrekarsourav ganguly
First Published: May 16, 2019, 11:03 PM IST