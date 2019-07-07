starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Had a Feeling Good Things Will Happen: Shakib

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Had a Feeling Good Things Will Happen: Shakib

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, whose fine form with both bat and ball very nearly saw his team reach the semi-finals, said his performances in England weren’t surprising since he had a feeling that good things would happen for him this time.

"From the first match, I had a feeling that something good will happen (this time). I scored well in all opening matches in the previous World Cups but I could not continue doing that,” Shakib told the Cricket World Cup’s official website.

"So I had to push myself to not lose the momentum after gaining it. [But] I was not surprised because I knew what I had in my mind. It's just that what happened is the best that I thought could have happened for me."

Batting in the crucial number three position, Shakib managed to score 606 runs at an average of 86.57, while striking at 96.03.

He also picked up 11 wickets at 36.27 with an economy rate of well under 5.5, becoming the first player in the history of the tournament to score more than 500 runs and take 10 wickets in a single edition of the tournament.

Having to share that much of the workload did take its toll on Shakib but he believes his fitness levels being as high as they are right now helped him maintain his intensity towards the end of the tournament.

"I was feeling mentally exhausted in the last two matches. Probably I got over it because my fitness level was quite good.

“I could work on my fitness for one or two days in between, but at the same time I could have gotten more tired in the process.

"It's tough to balance everything and so in that sense, the last two matches were really challenging. I don't why but I had a feeling that it [increased fitness level] was necessary. It helped as I had a good preparation before the World Cup." ​

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more