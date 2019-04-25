ICC World Cup 2019 | Happy I Was Considered, But Finger Isn’t Ready: Narine

Loading...
"I'm really happy that the selectors considered me," Narine told ESPNcricinfo. "It shows they have faith in me. I haven't played international cricket in so long and this shows how much they want me to come back.
"But I don't feel my finger is quite ready for ODI cricket. I can get through a T20 where I bowl just four overs. But even that isn't easy and I need help from the physio. It's holding me back from playing international cricket. I wouldn't be able to do myself or the team justice."
Interim chairman of selectors Robert Haynes is leading a new Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel, and players 'that have not regularly appeared in the side over the last two years' were also considered for World Cup selection. When the interim squad was announced, Haynes too mentioned how they felt Narine was not quite ready yet.
“It was good to have some conversations with them and I feel we're all on the same page going forward,” said Narine, about his talks with the selectors. “I would have loved to play in the World Cup. I have missed international cricket and I've missed representing West Indies. It's where my heart lies.
"International cricket is where I want to be. Once I'm able to give the team my all, I'd like to be back there helping West Indies win games."
WI will get their World Cup campaign underway against Pakistan on May 31 at Trent Bridge.
