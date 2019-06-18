Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV

The latest Indian cricketer to feature on ‘Chahal TV’ was none other than Hardik Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal questioned Pandya regarding his fascination with diamonds. The all-rounder went on to reveal his diamond chain with a bat and a ball that he specially got made for the World Cup. He was also donning a diamond watch and a ring.
The official handle of the BCCI posted the video on Twitter:
What's with @hardikpandya7 & his love for Diamonds? This one is World Cup customised 💎💎😎😎 #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YuV3V7C9NH— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2019
India went on to register their third victory in the ICC World Cup 2019 as they defeated Pakistan for the seventh time in World Cup history. Hardik Pandya contributed with both, the bat and ball, as he scored a quickfire 26 runs from 19 balls before dismissing Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik off consecutive balls.
While Chahal went wicketless, the leg spinner has displayed some exceptional form in the ongoing tournament as he is leading the wicket-takers list for India with six scalps so far.
Currently placed at the third position on the points table, the Men in Blue will play their next game against Afghanistan on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
