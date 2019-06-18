starts in
Match 24:ENG VS AFG

live
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

18 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV

The latest Indian cricketer to feature on ‘Chahal TV’ was none other than Hardik Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal questioned Pandya regarding his fascination with diamonds. The all-rounder went on to reveal his diamond chain with a bat and a ball that he specially got made for the World Cup. He was also donning a diamond watch and a ring.

The official handle of the BCCI posted the video on Twitter:

India went on to register their third victory in the ICC World Cup 2019 as they defeated Pakistan for the seventh time in World Cup history. Hardik Pandya contributed with both, the bat and ball, as he scored a quickfire 26 runs from 19 balls before dismissing Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik off consecutive balls.

While Chahal went wicketless, the leg spinner has displayed some exceptional form in the ongoing tournament as he is leading the wicket-takers list for India with six scalps so far.

Currently placed at the third position on the points table, the Men in Blue will play their next game against Afghanistan on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
