Hardik Pandya’s Unrecognisable Throwback from 2011 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
SourceL Twitter/Hardik Pandya

One of the most crucial members of the current Indian team, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to play a big role if Virat Kohli’s side wants to go deep into the tournament.

Pandya and the Indian team will be looking to bring home a third world title, after having won the second in 2011 in India.

During the 2011 World Cup, however, Pandya was not part of the Indian team and was cheering on from the sidelines.

Pandya took to social media and posted pictures of himself cheering during the 2011 World Cup and one of himself with the Indian team in England. Hardik wrote, “From cheering and celebrating India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true," Hardik wrote as the caption for the throwback photograph.”



Hardik Pandya, who made his international debut in 2016 during India's tour of Australia, recently won his second IPL title with the Mumbai Indians, scoring 402 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 190.

Pandya and teammate KL Rahul also suffered a major setback earlier this year when they were suspended for their controversial comments during a popular television show in January.
First Published: May 24, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
