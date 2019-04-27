ICC World Cup 2019 | Amla Opts Out of T20 Challenge to Prepare For WC

Loading...
“I have opted not to make myself available for selection for the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras for the remainder of the CSA T20 Challenge. I express my sincere gratitude to the Cobras coaching staff and team for the game time over the last 3 weeks, given the circumstances," Amla said.
"Ultimately, I want to use the remaining time before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to fine tune my batting and prepare for the tournament.”
The 36-year-old was in horrible form in CSA T20 Challenge, scoring mere 92 runs in eight games at an average of 11.50 - lowest in the team.
Despite the lack of runs, Amla has been selected for the 2019 World Cup. His fortunes have dwindled since 2018. The right-hander has scored just 529 runs in 16 ODI innings at an average of 35.26 in this period with just one hundred and three fifties. He has as many as seven scores of below-20 in this time-frame.
The South African team management has gone with experience and will hope that this rest will do him a world of good ahead of the mega-event in England.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 6:21 PM IST