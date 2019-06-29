starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Hashim Amla Wants to Keep Going: Du Plessis

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 1:56 AM IST
Since the start of the ICC World Cup 2019, South African opening batsman Hashim Amla’s poor form has been a talking point leading onto the question about if this was the end of the road for him.

After their registering their second win in the tournament against Sri Lanka, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis cleared the air and said that Amla is not going to call it quits.

“He said he wants to keep going, so I think, you leave it to a great player to make that decision himself,” du Plessis said.

South Africa’s final game at the World Cup will be against Australia, the last time Imran Tahir and JP Duminy play for the national side in ODI cricket.

“I see certainly great players almost planning their exit so, you know, if Hash is doing well and he still wants to play, he will keep playing,” du Plessis said.

Amla, whose struggles led to speculation about him following Tahir and Duminy, played a gritty knock of 80 and remained unbeaten in the win against Sri Lanka.

“Obviously, performances would be important for him to make sure (he is around). If you are not consistently putting the runs on the board and someone else is pushing you out the team, then you are competing with someone else,” du Plessis said.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more