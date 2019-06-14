starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Have Been Nowhere Near Our Best: Aaron Finch

PTI |June 14, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
Australia are comfortably placed on the points table with wins in three out their four World Cup games but captain Aaron Finch feels his team has played nowhere near to its potential.

At the top of the order Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith, have hit the ground running with big scores aplenty.

But the middle order has yet to fire, with Marcus Stoinis' side strain likely to keep him out of the Sri Lanka clash at The Oval on Saturday not helping matters.

In the bowling department, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc remain two of the world's best but the spots for their backups are up for grabs.

But with so much cricket still to come, Finch is confident that their best cricket is just around the corner.

"I don't think we have gone anything near our best which is still a good thing. We have six points on the board but are not playing anywhere near our best cricket which is a real positive," said Finch on Friday.

"But as long as we are improving and continue to go up and not backwards, I think that is the key."

Australia's only loss has come against India.

"You are coming up against different opposition all the time. You don't get into a rhythm, there are different challenges every time. India were spin heavy through the middle, West Indies were all about pace through the middle."

On the bowling side of things, Glenn Maxwell has become a key cog with his off-spin while Finch himself even turned his arm over at Taunton and claimed the key wicket of Mohammad Hafeez with a rank full toss.

Finch added: "Have I been working on my bowling? Not much! I'm just trying to land them! My bowling is not great to be honest, it is pretty ordinary but I just got a bit lucky.

"When you play four specialist bowlers and rely on your fifth, what I would call a good part-timer is Maxy, he has shown last World Cup he was our spinner, he has shown he can do it. But it is tough without guys, especially all-rounders who balance out your side really well."

Other than Stoinis' side strain with Mitchell Marsh now in camp as a back-up should the all-rounder fail to recover Australia are at full fitness.

But Finch is not going to be underestimating Sri Lanka adding "You look down their side and there is a lot of experience there and world-class players."

