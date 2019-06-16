ICC World Cup 2019 | Have Worked on Keeping My Balance From Ball One: Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch revealed that he has been working a lot on his "balance" while batting after his majestic 153 led his team to an 87-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval on Saturday (June 15).
Finch has been in outstanding form in this World Cup but wasn't able to get that big score before the Sri Lanka match. The 32-year-old looked in solid shape during his knock and some of the commentators even went on to say that this is the best they have seen Finch bat.
"It was nice to get a couple of drives away. If my balance is on and get a few drives, that's the key to my batting. A nice wicket. I've been working on keeping my balance from Ball 1 - not losing my balance," said Finch, who slammed 15 fours and five maximums.
"We lost a few wickets on the verge of taking the game on too much, but a couple of partnerships took us deep."
Finch also heaped heavy praise on Steve Smith (73) and Glenn Maxwell (46*) who tore apart the Sri Lankan bowling with some powerful and smart hitting.
"Smith is really good at finding the gap and rotating the strike - looked up at the scorecard and saw he was on 25 - thought he was on 5. He just hits the ball in the gap, and that's a great skill, especially in the beginning of the innings," said Finch, who is now also the leading run-scorer in this competition.
"It's amazing when Maxi has a free rein like that, he can just go all out. Credit to Sri Lanka, they executed really well under pressure, otherwise I thought we were definitely getting to 350."
After playing a blinder, Maxwell also chipped in with his offspin and put the breaks on Sri Lankan innings when Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera were going berserk at the start. The part-time offspinner didn't pick up any wickets but kept the pressure on from one end that allowed other bowlers to attack.
"I thought we were a touch short with the new ball. You want to bowl top of off, but when we were getting hit we had to change our plan and we were a bit slow to do that and lost a bit of momentum," added Finch.
"It was nice to see Maxwell bowl well. He had a big boundary to play with, here. We found it tough to get ten overs out of him at Taunton with small boundaries. We have been improving each game. The way we dragged it in the middle overs was impressive."
One of those bowlers was Mitchell Starc who bowled with pace and accuracy to dismantle the Sri Lankan middle-order. The left-arm paceman ended with four scalps and Finch acknowledged the fact that he is a big-match player.
"Starcy - as soon as he gets a sniff of a new batter, he's all over 'em. He is a world-class bowler and he is doing the business again in an ICC tournament."
Australia are currently at the top of the table but Finch admits that there are quite a few areas to work on.
"We will have to assess the conditions and think about the best combination for the game. We have played some really good cricket in patches and there are some areas to improve, which is a real positive."
ICC World Cup 2019 | Have Worked on Keeping My Balance From Ball One: Finch
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019
PAK v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019
BAN v WITaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019
AFG v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings