'He was More of a Friend Than Coach to Me': Ganguly, Wright Relive Glory Days

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and former India coach John Wright took some time out and relieved the glory days of working together to make India a formidable side at the turn of the millennium.
Ganguly, who along with Wright is a part of the commentary team for the ICC World Cup 2019, got together and reminisced about some of the best moments during the Kiwi’s five-year stint as India’s coach.
“I always thought it was the greatest privilege to have the opportunity to work in India,” the 64-year-old said in a clip posted by the Cricket World Cup Twitter handle. “I never expected it. It was a hard start, for both of us. You were a new captain and I was the foreign coach. You remember the good times."
The former Indian opener recollected the first time he found out that the New Zealander had been appointed for the role and his immediate reaction to it. He further talked about India’s journey in the 2003 World Cup where they managed to reach the finals of the tournament before being beaten by Australia.
“I met him first time in Kent, when Rahul (Dravid) came in and said he’s our coach. I said, ‘I’d love to work with him’. We have a great relationship, were genuine friends," said Ganguly on Wright.
“We had gone to New Zealand and had got thrashed by a club team before the World Cup. But we went on to have a great campaign, and he was responsible for it.”
From ending Australia's 16-Test winning run in the Eden Gardens classic of 2001, registering the famous Natwest Trophy triumph in 2002, reaching the final of the 2003 World Cup to retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04, Ganguly and Wright were at the forefront of some of the greatest moments in the history of Indian cricket.
