ICC World Cup 2019: 'Heartbreaking' - Twitter Disappointed As Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 after BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that the southpaw’s left thumb had to remain in a cast until mid-July.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury after being struck by a Pat Cummins bouncer during his player of the match performance against Australia. Despite the detection of a hairline fracture, the team management waited to name a replacement but had called up Rishabh Pant in case needed.

Twitter was left disappointed as Dhawan was in good form and has been India’s consistent performer in ICC tournaments.

However, there were positive reactions too as Rishabh Pant was called up to the squad.

