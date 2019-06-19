ICC World Cup 2019: 'Heartbreaking' - Twitter Disappointed As Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 after BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that the southpaw’s left thumb had to remain in a cast until mid-July.
The 33-year-old suffered the injury after being struck by a Pat Cummins bouncer during his player of the match performance against Australia. Despite the detection of a hairline fracture, the team management waited to name a replacement but had called up Rishabh Pant in case needed.
Twitter was left disappointed as Dhawan was in good form and has been India’s consistent performer in ICC tournaments.
It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far buddy, get well soon. #Dhawan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 19, 2019
It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far buddy, get well soon. #Dhawan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 19, 2019
My heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Playing in a World Cup, and hopefully winning it, is a dream. If India do win it, he can be proud that he contributed with that wonderful century. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019
Really unfortunate that Mr. ICC is no longer a part of #TeamIndia for the #CWC19. Wish Dhawan a speedy recovery....— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2019
Really unfortunate that Mr. ICC is no longer a part of #TeamIndia for the #CWC19. Wish Dhawan a speedy recovery....
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2019
Thank You Dhawan. Top scorer for India in 2013 champions trophy, 2015 world cup & 2017 champions trophy. He is 33 years old and can't see him playing in next Icc Odi tournament which is scheduled on 2023 in India. So it's the end of Icc tournament player of India. pic.twitter.com/nrWCSKxyNc — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2019
Dhawan's injury is a huge blow to India. Rahul is an excellent player & should move up to open but he has not got the pedigree of Dhawan who is one of the world's best openers. His absence will make India a lot more vulnerable in P1 - the foundation of their success. #CWC19— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 11, 2019
Dhawan's injury is a huge blow to India. Rahul is an excellent player & should move up to open but he has not got the pedigree of Dhawan who is one of the world's best openers. His absence will make India a lot more vulnerable in P1 - the foundation of their success. #CWC19
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 11, 2019
Feel sad for one of the nicest Indian cricketers @SDhawan25 . After a scintillating ton, out of World Cup.. Life and cricket can sometimes be so cruel..#dhawanruledout — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) June 19, 2019
So Rishabh Pant makes the squad. It could be an important point in India’s campaign, though I’m not sure he will play immediately. Dhawan’s is a terrible loss though #Dhawaninjury @CWC19 https://t.co/enxT19v2u7— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 19, 2019
So Rishabh Pant makes the squad. It could be an important point in India’s campaign, though I’m not sure he will play immediately. Dhawan’s is a terrible loss though #Dhawaninjury @CWC19 https://t.co/enxT19v2u7
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 19, 2019
You never wish to make a World Cup team on the back of someone else's disappointment. But now that it has happened, let us wish #RishabhPant well. It is the opportunity of a lifetime and he has earned it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019
Pant will make this India team even stronger than it already is. I know Dhawan has been extremely consistent especially in ICC events but KL Rahul is an adequate cover. In Pant, India now have that explosive MO player to follow the top 3.— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 19, 2019
Pant will make this India team even stronger than it already is. I know Dhawan has been extremely consistent especially in ICC events but KL Rahul is an adequate cover. In Pant, India now have that explosive MO player to follow the top 3.
— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 19, 2019
Dhawan out, Rishabh Pant in officially. With Bhuvi's injury, now that makes Vijay Shankar a sure starter in the next game. Hopefully Pant will get a game or two later in the tournament. #CWC19 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 19, 2019
A Pat Cummins short ball has ruled Shikhar Dhawan out of the World Cup with a busted thumb. In comes Test keeper Rishabh Pant. What a luxury for India. Surprised Pant didn’t make the initial squad. #CWC19— Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) June 19, 2019
A Pat Cummins short ball has ruled Shikhar Dhawan out of the World Cup with a busted thumb. In comes Test keeper Rishabh Pant. What a luxury for India. Surprised Pant didn’t make the initial squad. #CWC19
— Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) June 19, 2019
Got to feel for Shikhar Dhawan, must be gutted to miss out on a World Cup after hitting a century. What a chance for Rishabh Pant though, I hope India do play him in a few matches. #CWC19 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 19, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: 'Heartbreaking' - Twitter Disappointed As Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings