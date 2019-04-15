ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Heartbreak for Pant' - Twitter Reflects on India's 2019 World Cup Squad

Loading...
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.
Best Wishes to Team India. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/W42CMoDwKu
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2019
6 mnths back, Mohammad Shami was nowhere near being considered for white ball cricket, but some outstanding performances has ensured he plays his 2nd World Cup. Him & Jadeja have fought their way back in .There will be few disappointed players but best wishes to Team India #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/tqjm2nAwAM
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 15, 2019
Happy with the entire squad selection probably for the first time since South Africa tour last year. No surprises, no gimmicks, no illogical picks. Everything weighed in and accounted for! A well rounded squad overall. #IndiaWorldCupSquad #indiasquad — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 15, 2019
Kudos to MSK prasad!! Outstanding presser with such clear answers. No diplomatic answers and very clear and transparent. Why DK over Pant , why Shankar over Rayudu and Rahul as back up opener !! #WC2019Squad — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 15, 2019
No @RishabPant777 in the World Cup Squad ... India must be bonkers !!!!!
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2019
India is a world-class, all countries force in limited overs cricket. So one can't argue much with its selection approach. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 15, 2019
Ambati Rayudu was backed by the captain Virat Kohli and selectors but it was his poor form leading up to the tournament that probably cost him his spot in the squad.
From being a confirmed No. 4 to batting himself out of the World Cup squad, Ambati Rayudu has come a long way. Feel for him but he's got enough chances. Jaddu a gamechanger IMO. Knew he'd be picked!
— Vidula S. Menge (@Arey_Yaar) April 15, 2019
Brilliant team selection, I dont think any of us would have a problem with that team because that is our best team. Gutted to see Rayudu miss out but he has been poor — Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 15, 2019
Pant will get his opportunities but nothing for Rayudu to clutch on. This was his best chance and he fluffed up when it mattered the most. Had sealed the no .4 spot but lost form at crucial moments. #CWC19 — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 15, 2019
No Rishabh Pant also left quite a few people surprised.
Wasn’t Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019
Feel Rishabh Pant should have been included. #CWC19 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 15, 2019
The last time India went to a World Cup with Dhoni as main WK and Karthik as back-up was in 2007. #PerishTheThought
— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 15, 2019
Heartbreak for Pant. Karthik gets nod because of better keeping skills, just in case MSD is injured before a crucial match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019
Would have preferred Pant for Karthik and perhaps Saini over Jadeja. Otherwise an expected squad, a good squad. #WorldCup2019 #BCCI #IndiaWorldCupSquad https://t.co/j5AT0M9ftm
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 15, 2019
Selectors have missed a trick by not giving Rishabh Pant a berth in the World Cup squad. Nothing against DK but am unsure if he will play a game in the World Cup. And even less sure that he will be up for selection for the next World Cup. Rishabh Pant should have been picked. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) April 15, 2019
Still feel that India could have gone with a fourth seamer but having said that getting 14/15 right isn't too bad #CWC19 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 15, 2019
Congratulations to all the selected Indian players,go win the cup for us. No pressure ;) #Worldcup19
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 15, 2019
High voltage expectations from this group. Clearly they've chosen experience and patience in the form of @DineshKarthik. Middle order will be very interesting to see @klrahul11/@DineshKarthik could be at number 4. Rest seems sorted with @JadhavKedar and @msdhoni at number 5/6. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 15, 2019
While Pant will be a bit confused given that he is the test keeper but has been left out on wicketkeeping skills, this caps an astonishing sequence of events for Dinesh Karthik. From being down and out in life to being at the World Cup. It is a story of hope.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019
First Published: April 15, 2019, 4:00 PM IST