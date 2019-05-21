ICC World Cup 2019 | How Jofra Archer Made it to England's Squad

Loading...
Archer has made giant strides and has become one of the most sought after all-rounders in English county cricket, where he represents Sussex.
Archer has made 1003 runs in 28 first-class matches at an average of 31.34 and strike rate of 71.33. He is a dangerous lower-order batsman capable of hitting the long ball as his LIST-A and T20 strike rates of 121.51 and 140.74 suggest.
Archer is more of a bowling all-rounder capable of consistently producing speeds in excess of 145 km per hour. He has picked 131 wickets in 28 matches at 23.44 apiece at a strike rate of 45.4 in first-class cricket – which are excellent numbers for a genuine fast bowler leave alone an all-rounder. These include 10 four-wickets in an innings and 5 five-wicket in a match hauls.
His wicket-taking prowess is further highlighted by his strike rate in LIST-A cricket (35.9) and T20 cricket (17.3).
Archer has a fine T20 record as a bowler with 118 wickets in 90 innings at 22.62 apiece. He is also fairy restrictive with an economy of 7.84 and specializes in bowling yorkers at the death.
Archer's journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale. He was born in Barbados to an English father and held a British passport but ECB regulations meant that he would not be considered to play for England till 2022. But a dramatic change in rules meant that he qualified to play for England from March 2019.
He was excluded from the preliminary 15-man World Cup squad named last month. However, he was included for both the Ireland series as well as the one against Pakistan to prove his worth ahead of the tournament.
After an impressive IPL, he made a fine T20I debut against Pakistan at Cardiff picking two wickets conceding just 29 runs in his 4 overs and also affecting a run-out.
He had done enough to merit a place in England's final 15-member World Cup squad.
Career Highlights:
- Claimed five wickets in his first-class debut (for Sussex) against Pakistan at Hove in July 2016
- Picked 23 wickets at an average of 30 in Division Two of the Championship for Sussex in 2016
- Took a final over Hat-trick against Middlesex in the Vitality T20 Blast at Lord’s in August 2018
- Bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 crore in 2018 IPL Auction
- Man of the Match performance on IPL debut (for Rajasthan Royals) against Mumbai Indians (4 overs, 3 wickets, 22 runs)
- Ended his debut IPL season with 11 wickets at 26.45 apiece at a stunning economy rate of 6.76 – the second-best for a pacer this season after Jasprit Bumrah
- Made ODI debut for England (against Ireland) at Dublin on May 3, 2019
- Made T20I debut for England (against Pakistan) at Cardiff on May 5, 2019
First Published: May 21, 2019, 2:58 PM IST