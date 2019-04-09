ICC World Cup 2019 | How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15

Loading...
While chief selector MSK Prasad and Indian captain Virat Kohli have already made it clear that they won't look too much into IPL performances, there's still a huge possibility that the franchise-based T20 tournament could decide the fate of few of the fringe players.
Here's a look at how some of these players have performed so far in the IPL 2019:
Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings)
It was because of his outings in IPL 2018 that Rayudu made his return to the international cricket, but the way this season is panning out for the 33-year-old, it could lead to his exclusion from the World Cup. Rayudu was touted as India's No. 4 before he had a terrible home series against Australia and since then hasn't been able to find his form. He has only managed 55 runs in five games this season at an average of 13.75, mostly playing as an opener. Rayudu came out to bat at No. 5 in the last game against Kings XI Punjab and scored a decent 21*. The right-handed batsman will have to get back to scoring ways before it gets too late.
KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)
The 26-year-old from Karnataka didn't have a great start to the season, falling for 4 and 1 in his first two encounters. Rahul, however, has managed to turn things around since then and has scored three fifties. While his 71* helped Punjab outclass Mumbai, his 55 against Chennai was quite slow-paced and that led to their downfall. The right-hander, however, redeemed himself on Monday (April 8) by playing a matured knock of 71 not out to lead his team to a victory from a tense situation against Hyderabad.
Rahul is most likely to travel as the backup opener but has all the ingredients to take that crucial No. 4 spot as well. To add to that, he has done a pretty decent job behind the stumps and can pip other players on the basis of his wicket-keeping skills.
Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)
The left-handed dasher is a game changer, but Pant has time and time again proven that he can't be trusted in pressure situations. He started the IPL with a blistering 78 off 27 balls but since then the runs have dried up. He does have 176 runs to his name but the way he has been getting out might not work in his favour. Pant will be expected to finish matches for India, something that he's not doing for Delhi. The wicketkeeper-batsman has the habit of playing irresponsible shots at crucial stages and it might come back to haunt India if Pant gets the ticket for England.
Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders)
While his team has been riding high on some tremendous individual performances, Karthik has failed to replicate his 2018 form this season. The wicketkeeper-batsman's only fifty came against Delhi in a losing cause and apart from that, Karthik hasn't done anything significant with the bat. The 33-year-old will have to do much more than that if he wants to push his claims for the World Cup.
Vijay Shankar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Every single of those 131 runs from Vijay this season has been pleasing to the eye, but not once he has managed to go onto convert his starts into something substantial. He hit over 30 in the first two matches but then could only manage scores of 9, 16 and 5 in the next three games. Vijay once again had an opportunity to get a big score on Monday (April 8) but departed on 26 after getting set.
To add to that, Vijay has only bowled three overs, giving away 26 runs without any wicket to his name. In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Vijay did a decent job for India with both bat and ball and the idea of having two seam-bowling all-rounders in England is quite tempting.
Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)
The left-arm spinner has been in terrific form with the ball. Jadeja has returned with four wickets in five games at an economy of below six. He has played most of his games on turning tracks and that's not going to be the case in England. Jadeja has not got much chance to show his batting skills in this IPL and will have to find a way to contribute in this department if he wants to get into the Indian side as an all-rounder.
Umesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Umesh's form, just like his franchise's, has been horrible. The right-arm pacer has picked up only two wickets at an economy of 8.49 and an average of 63. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will travel to England and even if India are looking for the fourth pace bowling option, it's almost certain that they won't be going with Umesh, especially if you have the option of having both Hardik and Vijay in the squad.
