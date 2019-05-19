ICC World Cup 2019 | I Absolutely Picture Us Holding the Trophy at Lord's: Finch

Loading...
Finch explained that visualising himself lifting the cup will motivate him further, rather than just 'hoping to win'.
"I think it's important to let yourself dream about that, because then you've got something to chase," Finch told cricket.com.au. "I think if you go over there just hoping to win, you're not being one hundred percent committed.
"No matter what you dream or what you envisage, it doesn't always come true but it gives you a chance to achieve it. I think if you go over there and don't believe you can win it, then you won't. So I quite clearly picture us holding the Cup on the balcony at Lord's on the 14th of July … absolutely I do."
Defending champions Australia go into the tournament as one of the favourites - something that wouldn't have been possible a few months ago. Australia struggled in ODI cricket for two years before turning it around with series wins in India and United Arab Emirates (against Pakistan) this year.
"We'd been improving – it was there, but we hadn't quite got it together for the full 50 overs with the bat," Finch said of the team's form prior before the India tour.
"We would be in a great position and just let a game go, or we'd have a partnership that instead of putting on 120 or 140 runs would be broken around 80 which meant we had to start again. It just wasn't quite working, which is so costly against really good teams.
"So when it started clicking in those games against India and Pakistan, it was really satisfying reward for a lot of hard work."
One of the reasons for the turnaround was Finch himself. He had a wretched run of form not scoring a half-century in nine matches before turning it around with a 93 against India in Ranchi. Finch went on to make two centuries and two half-centuries against Pakistan in five matches.
Finch revealed that he had even apologised to his team after a scoring a first-ball duck against India in a T20I in Melbourne late last year.
"We had a quick meeting after the game, and I apologised to the team," Finch revealed. "I said 'I'm sorry boys, I'm trying my hardest but I just can't get any runs'."
However, the support he received after his return to form in India and UAE made Finch happy.
"That was really exciting for me, it meant so much to see how happy others were for me to get some runs," he said.
"The lessons that I learned and the support that I got from players and everyone was unbelievable, and it really makes you think about the care that there is for the individual player."
First Published: May 19, 2019, 3:19 PM IST