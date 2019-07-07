ICC World Cup 2019 | I Know How You Felt About Missing Out in 2011 - Virat Kohli Interviews Rohit Sharma

Following a record breaking fifth ton in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma was interviewed by none other than the Indian skipper Virat Kohli after India's victory against Sri Lanka.
Describing him as the man of the tournament so far, Kohli asked the opener about his scintillating run. Rohit Sharma leads the run getters list with an aggregate of 647 runs coming at a splendid average of 92.43.
Rohit remarked, "It is an important tournament for us. We had some really good form coming into the World Cup. As a top order batsman, I wanted to carry on the form I had in the past, coming into a tournament like the World Cup. When you start off really well again South Africa, I just carried on the confidence."
"As a cricketer we don't look into the past, the present is important. I'm just trying to focus on that and see where we can take the team as a batting unit"
"The World Cup is a premiere tournament. The focus should always be on your routine, what you try and do in the bilateral games" Rohit told bcci.tv.
Virat Kohli asserted that it had been a decade of them playing together and recalled how the Indian opener was dejected after being dropped for the 2011 World Cup squad.
He also lauded the vice captain for his stupendous batting. "It has been absolutely maginificent to watch him bat and hopefully two more big scores and we can all lift that cup together"
The official BCCI handle also shared a small clip of their interaction on Twitter.
MUST WATCH: @imVkohli & @ImRo45 in conversation - Does it get any better than this? 😎😎 You cannot miss this one - by @RajalArora For all of VK's & Hitman's Q & A click here 👉👉 https://t.co/xuPRQx7mB9 pic.twitter.com/nBxxONN9nb— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2019
Rohit Sharma's consistency at the top order has allowed India to begin strongly in almost every game and laid the platform for the middle order to finish well. The Indian vice captain would be willing to continue the same form in the knockouts as well.
After finishing on top of the points table, India will be facing New Zealand in the first semifinal at Manchester on Tuesday.
