ICC World Cup 2019 | I Know How You Felt About Missing Out in 2011 - Virat Kohli Interviews Rohit Sharma

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Following a record breaking fifth ton in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma was interviewed by none other than the Indian skipper Virat Kohli after India's victory against Sri Lanka.

Describing him as the man of the tournament so far, Kohli asked the opener about his scintillating run. Rohit Sharma leads the run getters list with an aggregate of 647 runs coming at a splendid average of 92.43.

Rohit remarked, "It is an important tournament for us. We had some really good form coming into the World Cup. As a top order batsman, I wanted to carry on the form I had in the past, coming into a tournament like the World Cup. When you start off really well again South Africa, I just carried on the confidence."

"As a cricketer we don't look into the past, the present is important. I'm just trying to focus on that and see where we can take the team as a batting unit"

"The World Cup is a premiere tournament. The focus should always be on your routine, what you try and do in the bilateral games" Rohit told bcci.tv.

Virat Kohli asserted that it had been a decade of them playing together and recalled how the Indian opener was dejected after being dropped for the 2011 World Cup squad.

He also lauded the vice captain for his stupendous batting. "It has been absolutely maginificent to watch him bat and hopefully two more big scores and we can all lift that cup together"

The official BCCI handle also shared a small clip of their interaction on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma's consistency at the top order has allowed India to begin strongly in almost every game and laid the platform for the middle order to finish well. The Indian vice captain would be willing to continue the same form in the knockouts as well.

After finishing on top of the points table, India will be facing New Zealand in the first semifinal at Manchester on Tuesday.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more