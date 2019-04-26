ICC World Cup 2019 | In-form Maxwell Doubted Place in Australia Squad

Loading...
Maxwell has been in good form through the year as Australia’s form hit an upward curve and they won eight games out of 10 on the bounce.
Maxwell has been central to Australia's resurgence in the fifty-over format. So far in 2019 he has scored 458 runs at 41.63, striking at 126.51. He made noteworthy contributions in the ODIs against India and Pakistan, as Australia won both series away from home.
Maxwell himself wasn't as sure, though, and his first reaction was one of relief after the news was out.
"I've definitely gone through stages over the last 12 months where I've doubted if I might even have been there," Maxwell told SEN Radio when asked of his World Cup selection. "To be actually finally named you look back and feel proud of all the work you've put in."
Maxwell believes his recent form is good enough to hold him in good stead in England. "To perform the way I did in India and Dubai gave me a lot of confidence going forward, that I was still good enough to dominate and do really well at this level.
"That's what gives me confidence for this World Cup: I'm coming in in good international form, and there's a bit of trust within the team to play my role. I feel like I've got a certain role now which is a nice feeling as well."
To complete his preparations for the World Cup, Maxwell has signed up with Lancashire as most of his good performances have been in Asian conditions.
"I'm going to need a slightly different technique to what I needed in Dubai but that's something I'm working on over here and was the whole reason I wanted to come over," he said. "To get myself prepared for the World Cup, and make sure I'm not leaving any stone unturned."
First Published: April 26, 2019, 7:21 PM IST