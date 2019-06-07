starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Incessant Rain Sees Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match Called Off

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Incessant Rain Sees Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match Called Off

Incessant rain and damp outfield forced abandonment in the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol, without a ball being bowled. The two teams were forced to share a point each.

After three and a half hours, it finally stopped raining but by then the damage had already been done. After waiting for over five hours, match referee Andy Pycroft called off the game at 15:45 local time (20:15 IST).

On a positive note, this is the first time Sri Lanka have gained any points against Pakistan since the inception of this tournament.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are former World Cup champions but have come into this tournament as underdogs because of their recent ODI form. After a shocking start to both of their campaigns, both teams have managed to post contrasting wins to get off the mark in the World Cup.

Pakistan were bundled out for 105 in their first game against West Indies, but managed to post a massive 348 runs against tournament favourites England in their last match. The total enabled them to squeeze out a 14-run win in spite of centuries by Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Sri Lanka also posted a dismal 136 against New Zealand but their batsmen didn’t do too better in their second game either, posting 201 in a rain-hit tie against Afghanistan in Cardiff. Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga however stepped up and defended the total, giving Sri Lanka a 34-run victory (DLS).

Sri Lanka's next match is against Bangladesh on June 11 in Bristol while Pakistan will play Australia on June 12 in Taunton.

Bristolicc world cup 2019pakistanrainsri lanka

Related stories

Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay
Cricketnext Staff | June 7, 2019, 7:47 PM IST

Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

BAN v ENG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more