Incessant rain and damp outfield forced abandonment in the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol, without a ball being bowled. The two teams were forced to share a point each.
After three and a half hours, it finally stopped raining but by then the damage had already been done. After waiting for over five hours, match referee Andy Pycroft called off the game at 15:45 local time (20:15 IST).
On a positive note, this is the first time Sri Lanka have gained any points against Pakistan since the inception of this tournament.
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are former World Cup champions but have come into this tournament as underdogs because of their recent ODI form. After a shocking start to both of their campaigns, both teams have managed to post contrasting wins to get off the mark in the World Cup.
Pakistan were bundled out for 105 in their first game against West Indies, but managed to post a massive 348 runs against tournament favourites England in their last match. The total enabled them to squeeze out a 14-run win in spite of centuries by Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
Sri Lanka also posted a dismal 136 against New Zealand but their batsmen didn’t do too better in their second game either, posting 201 in a rain-hit tie against Afghanistan in Cardiff. Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga however stepped up and defended the total, giving Sri Lanka a 34-run victory (DLS).
Sri Lanka's next match is against Bangladesh on June 11 in Bristol while Pakistan will play Australia on June 12 in Taunton.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Incessant Rain Sees Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match Called Off
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 7, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Akram, Sangakkara and Smith Start Mini-game During Rain Delay
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings