ICC World Cup 2019 | 'IND Win Match, AFG Win Hearts' - Twitter Ecstatic after Thriller

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Against all odds, it was Afghanistan who gave India a real run for their money. Chasing 225 for a shock win, it was only thanks to a special performance from the Indian bowlers that they got out of jail with an 11-run win at Southampton.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman began the proceedings for Afghanistan as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out to bat. The Men in Blue were struck by the early dismissal of man in form Rohit as Mujeeb didn't disappoint. KL Rahul began slow but couldn't capitalize on it.

Vijay Shankar who came into bat at No.4 tried to prolong his stay at the crease. While he failed to create much of an impression, there were quite a few moments which Twitter didn't fail to capture.

Virat Kohli again stepped up with the bat as he scored his third consecutive half century in the tournament. In what were not easy conditions to bat, the Indian skipper displayed some splendid batting as he scored 67 runs from just 63 balls.

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav put up a slow 57 run partnership from 84 balls. Dhoni failed to accelerate at any point with the Afghanistan spinners taking complete control. Kedar scored a half-century while he batted with the tail.

The Afghanistan bowlers had a field day as the spin trio of Mujeeb, Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan conceded just 97 runs and picked 4 wickets. India could only manage a total of 224/8 in their quota of 50 overs.

In the chase, Gulbadin Naib departed after a decent start but it was Rahmat Shah who anchored the innings for Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi then took up the mantle as Jasprit Bumrah struck at vital intervals. Nabi threatened but Shami ended the game with a hat-trick.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more