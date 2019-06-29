ICC World Cup 2019 | India Are Team to Beat in This World Cup: Clive Lloyd

Birmingham: Former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd feels a "very well-balanced" India have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing ICC World Cup.
Virat Kohli's side is unbeaten after its first six matches of the round-robin competition and need just a win from their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.
"I have been impressed by India - I think the winner of the whole thing is going to be one of them or Australia," Lloyd wrote in a column for the ICC.
"Any team that wants to lift the trophy will have to beat India - they are unbeaten so far and look a very well-balanced side."
India thrashed West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to end the Caribbean side's hopes of qualifying from the 10-team group stage.
The former skipper lavished rich praise on India's bowling attack. "Jasprit Bumrah is a fantastic discovery but behind him guys like Mohammed Shami and the wrist spinners have been really impressive," he said.
"What I like about their attack, as opposed to many in this tournament, is that they bowl to take wickets."
The 74-year-old though added India can be beaten if the opposition can get through their middle-order.
"Make early inroads into their batting line-up - where they only have five specialist batsmen - and you have a chance," he said.
"Of course, a lot of that depends on getting rid of Virat Kohli, the best batsman in the tournament."
Defending champions Australia were the first to book a final-four spot and will be battling for he top position with India and New Zealand as the league phase draws to a close.
Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs, in 1975 and 1979, said he had been disappointed by the current team's campaign.
