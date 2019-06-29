starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 37:AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Lord's

29 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Are Team to Beat in This World Cup: Clive Lloyd

AFP |June 29, 2019, 10:53 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | India Are Team to Beat in This World Cup: Clive Lloyd

Birmingham: Former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd feels a "very well-balanced" India have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Virat Kohli's side is unbeaten after its first six matches of the round-robin competition and need just a win from their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

"I have been impressed by India - I think the winner of the whole thing is going to be one of them or Australia," Lloyd wrote in a column for the ICC.

"Any team that wants to lift the trophy will have to beat India - they are unbeaten so far and look a very well-balanced side."

India thrashed West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to end the Caribbean side's hopes of qualifying from the 10-team group stage.

The former skipper lavished rich praise on India's bowling attack. "Jasprit Bumrah is a fantastic discovery but behind him guys like Mohammed Shami and the wrist spinners have been really impressive," he said.

"What I like about their attack, as opposed to many in this tournament, is that they bowl to take wickets."

The 74-year-old though added India can be beaten if the opposition can get through their middle-order.

"Make early inroads into their batting line-up - where they only have five specialist batsmen - and you have a chance," he said.

"Of course, a lot of that depends on getting rid of Virat Kohli, the best batsman in the tournament."

Defending champions Australia were the first to book a final-four spot and will be battling for he top position with India and New Zealand as the league phase draws to a close.

Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs, in 1975 and 1979, said he had been disappointed by the current team's campaign.

Clive Lloydicc world cup 2019Team Indiavirat kohliWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more