ICC World Cup 2019 | India a Big Threat as They Have Every Base Covered: Hussain

Loading...
“They have every base covered,’ Hussain was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk.
“They have the best batsman in world cricket right now in Virat Kohli. He’s backed up by various other batsmen, in particular, Rohit Sharma. They have good finishers in MS Dhoni and their bowling is very strong, with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They’re no longer a one-dimensional team – they have good seamers and good spin options.”
“They use the powerplay well with Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Those two go hard and go well and set it up for Kohli. They chase as well as any team in the world and they travel well in white-ball cricket.”
Hussain, who made 88 ODI appearances also had high praise for India’s faster bowlers and believes they can be a handful.
“In England, you need a varied bowling attack. You need your spin options but India’s real advance over the last two years has been in their seam bowling department.”
“(Jasprit) Bumrah is a fabulous bowler who bowls at the start and at the death. (Bhuvneshwar) Kumar will be a real handful and their spinners are very good. I’d be very wary of India at this World Cup.”
Hosts England, currently ranked No. 1 in the world in ODIs, open their campaign against South Africa in London on May 30, while India play the Proteas in their first game on June 5 in Southampton.
First Published: May 18, 2019, 7:05 PM IST