ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj

The No.4 batting position in the Indian unit was a bone of contention before the team had gotten underway to play the World Cup and almost a month and a half later, the answers to the No.4 conundrum remains unanswered.
Thre recently-retired Yuvraj Singh, who had made the No.4 position much of his own especially during India's winning World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011 said that the team erred in not having one set batsman at the spot.
"The team management should have groomed someone. If someone was failing at No. 4, the team management should have told that player that he was going to play the World Cup. Like in 2003 World Cup, we were playing New Zealand before the tournament, everybody was failing. But the same team played in the World Cup," Yuvraj told TOI.
Yuvraj also expressed disappointment in the way the team management handled Ambati Rayudu insisting that the Andhra lad should have gotten his due especially after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar were ruled out due to injuries.
"It was disappointing to watch what they did with Rayudu. He was in the contention for the World Cup. He got runs in New Zealand but after three or four bad innings, he got dropped," Yuvraj said.
"And then Rishabh (Pant) came in and he got dropped. If No. 4 is a crucial position in ODI cricket, if you want someone to do well in that position, you will have to back him. You can't drop someone if he is unable to do well all the time."
Rayudu was in the original standby list for the World Cup according to the selectors but was overlooked twice over. While Pant was drafted in after Dhawan got injured, Mayank Agarwal was called up after Vijay was ruled out.
The 33-year-old soon after announced his retirement from all formats of the game.
"I also feel quite sad about Rayudu that he retired. It is unfortunate how they dealt with the whole situation. You are looking to go and play the World Cup and suddenly you don't find a place," Yuvraj said of Rayudu.
"In between, the team had also tried Dinesh Karthik. Finally, we don't know what their plan was for No. 4. They backed Rishabh again, he actually did well. If Rohit and Virat would get out early, we could get into trouble and everyone knew about that. We needed a solid No. 4. I didn't understand the idea behind their plans."
ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 13, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni Criticism 'Unfair', Could Have Won the Game: Waugh
Gaurav Sethi | July 12, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
What If We Decided Not to Blame Anybody?
Cricketnext Staff | July 12, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri to be Grilled by CoA After World Cup Exit
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings