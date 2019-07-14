starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj

The No.4 batting position in the Indian unit was a bone of contention before the team had gotten underway to play the World Cup and almost a month and a half later, the answers to the No.4 conundrum remains unanswered.

Thre recently-retired Yuvraj Singh, who had made the No.4 position much of his own especially during India's winning World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011 said that the team erred in not having one set batsman at the spot.

"The team management should have groomed someone. If someone was failing at No. 4, the team management should have told that player that he was going to play the World Cup. Like in 2003 World Cup, we were playing New Zealand before the tournament, everybody was failing. But the same team played in the World Cup," Yuvraj told TOI.

Yuvraj also expressed disappointment in the way the team management handled Ambati Rayudu insisting that the Andhra lad should have gotten his due especially after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar were ruled out due to injuries.

"It was disappointing to watch what they did with Rayudu. He was in the contention for the World Cup. He got runs in New Zealand but after three or four bad innings, he got dropped," Yuvraj said.

"And then Rishabh (Pant) came in and he got dropped. If No. 4 is a crucial position in ODI cricket, if you want someone to do well in that position, you will have to back him. You can't drop someone if he is unable to do well all the time."

Rayudu was in the original standby list for the World Cup according to the selectors but was overlooked twice over. While Pant was drafted in after Dhawan got injured, Mayank Agarwal was called up after Vijay was ruled out.

The 33-year-old soon after announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

"I also feel quite sad about Rayudu that he retired. It is unfortunate how they dealt with the whole situation. You are looking to go and play the World Cup and suddenly you don't find a place," Yuvraj said of Rayudu.

"In between, the team had also tried Dinesh Karthik. Finally, we don't know what their plan was for No. 4. They backed Rishabh again, he actually did well. If Rohit and Virat would get out early, we could get into trouble and everyone knew about that. We needed a solid No. 4. I didn't understand the idea behind their plans."

Cricketnext Staff | July 13, 2019, 12:23 PM IST

Gaurav Sethi | July 12, 2019, 11:53 AM IST

Cricketnext Staff | July 12, 2019, 6:57 PM IST

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more