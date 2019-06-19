starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: India Have Been the Best So Far: Ganguly

PTI |June 19, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
India have lost Shikhar Dhawan to an injury and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been ruled out of next few games but the Indian team is so strong that despite the setbacks, it will qualify for the World Cup semifinals, reckons former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Dhawan was on Wednesday ruled out of the World Cup due to fracture in his left thumb, though, the team had hoped the opener would recover before the semifinals.

India's front-line pacer Bhuvneshwar is set to miss the next two-three games after pulling a hamstring during the match against Pakistan at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar had to leave the field after just 16 deliveries and all-rounder Vijay Shankar completed the pacer's spell.

"It's a blow but they beat Pakistan comprehensively. So they are in good form. I hope Shikhar recovers well and recovers soon," Ganguly said.

"Injuries are part and parcel nobody has control on it. Hope others come and do well. I thought Vijay Shankar did exceptionally well with the ball in Bhuvi's absence. This is a good Indian team and they will make it to the semis and we will see what happens," Ganguly added.

In Dhawan's absence, KL Rahul scored a fifty in India's comprehensive 89-run win over Pakistan in their previous outing as India are still unbeaten from four matches.

"India have looked the best in the World Cup so far, then England and Australia," Ganguly said.

India next take on minnows Afghanistan in their fifth rubber at Southampton on June 22.

