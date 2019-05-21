Will Focus on Our Preparation Irrespective of Opposition - Kohli

Thank you everyone for joining us for the press conference!
15:59(IST)
On Playing Pakistan: Preparations wont be any different, we have to just focus on our quality and intensity irrespective of the opposition. That's what we will be looking to do here
15:57(IST)
Shastri on Dhoni: His relation with Kohli is great, he has shown that he is still the best in this format of the game. What was good to see in the IPL was the way he was moving and hitting the ball
15:56(IST)
Kohli: Day-Night or day games won't really matter, its all about playing good cricket and that's what we will be looking to do.
15:54(IST)
Good thing is there is gap between two games, so even if you have a hectic game then you have the time to regroup and get together, We have four tough games to start with so that should get the ball rolling. We have to be match ready and show intensity right from ball 1. That's the challenge, if we get on a roll and then maintain consistency, we should be able to do it
15:51(IST)
The team has been together for past four-five years and bowled together as unit. All players complement each other and can adjust accordingly.
15:50(IST)
Our mantra is to be flexible in the last 10 overs, pitches are going to be flat but overcast conditions will also have to be taken into consideration. It will also depend on venue to venue, so you have to be prepared for that and be flexible.
15:48(IST)
Ravi Shastri: This tournament is a great opportunity, our team has played great cricket for the past five years. We need to enjoy the World Cup, see it as just a stage, if we play to our potential then the Cup can be here. Format is also challenging, the gap between team is also very close. It's a very strong competition. It will be fantastic. The plus side is you have nine games
15:47(IST)
Certainly most challenging World Cup considering the format of the tournament, also if you look at all the teams, they are really close. Even someone like Afghanistan have made so much progress in 2015. Every game will have to play best to our potential, its a different challenge which everyone will have to adapt to.
15:45(IST)
Someone like Kuldeep has had such success, he needs to see the other side also. Glad it happened during the IPL then the World Cup. He is one of the pillars along with Chahal for our bowling. Same for Jadhav,he wasn't playing in the best of pitches and T20 is such a format. Im sure they are in a good headspace, in World Cup its more about handling the pressure and ensuring we stay focussed.
15:43(IST)
Kohli: Handling pressure is more important than the conditions, all bowlers have been preparing with the 50 over World Cup. Even during the IPL, if you see none of our bowlers looked tired as they have been preparing to bowl in a 50 over game. That was made clear to them before the tournament
15:42(IST)
Virat Kohli: Only expectation is to play really good cricket, that's our focus and results have followed in the past 2-3 years. We go into the World Cup with great confidence, all players are doing well. Our only focus is on the process and giving our very best. That is the only expectation we have.
15:36(IST)
We are just waiting for Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli here as they prepare to face curveballs from the media! The room is packed at the moment
15:22(IST)
“Experience of MS at the back end has helped Kohli and the Indian skipper has brought that into his game. I think back to Sachin (Tendulkar) and taking nothing away from him, Kohli has changed the mindset and fulfilled the role of being a finisher and being there in the end during big chases."
15:15(IST)
Former Australia World Cup winning all-rounder Andy Bichel has termed Virat Kohli's finishing ability as a stand out factor for the Indian captain. Just the bare numbers show the difference — Kohli has 37 unbeaten knocks in 227 ODIs so far while Tendulkar had 41 over the course of 463 ODIs.
15:10(IST)
The room is just being set up at the moment, we are just minutes away from the press conference which will start in the BCCI headquarters!
15:00(IST)
Remember, Team India start their World Cup against South Africa on June 5. So the team will reach England good couple of weeks before their first match. The team will also take part in two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup, against New Zealand and Bangladesh
14:47(IST)
As Team India leaves for England to claim the #CricketKaCrown, Star Sports, the official global broadcaster for ICC World Cup 2019, will broadcast Team India’s press conference prior to their departure.
14:36(IST)
Jadhav had injured his left shoulder while trying to save four overthrows in a Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. He had left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season. However, the BCCI selectors didn't rush into naming a replacement for Jadhav, given the time they had for his full recovery. Had Jadhav failed to recover, the selection panel would have picked a replacement from the five standbys: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Navdeep Saini.
14:29(IST)
Team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart gave a final nod about Jadhav's fitness to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told the 34-year-old was also batting in the nets without any pain in his injured shoulder. Jadhav had injured his left shoulder while trying to save four overthrows in a Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. He had left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season.
14:21(IST)
All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had sustained a shoulder injury during the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been declared fit, ensuring no changes will be made to the 15-member India squad for the upcoming World Cup beginning May 30 in England and Wales.
14:14(IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big press conference. We will bring you live updates as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri talk to the media ahead of Team India's departure to England for the World Cup! Do join us for all the live updates for the PC which begins at 3.
