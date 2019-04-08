ICC World Cup 2019: India to Name Squad on April 15

Loading...
The CoA meeting was also attended by BCCI office-bearers CK Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Choudhary.
The cut-off date for selecting the squad is April 23 and the selectors have been waiting to watch the performance of some of the players in the IPL 2019 to finalise a couple of positions, including the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up.
A senior BCCI official said that the selectors wanted to wait a bit before finalising the squad and that the IPL helped them get some clarity.
"The selectors had time till April 23 to pick the squad. There is no rush and it'll be good to finalise the 15 well before time. Majority of players in the squad pick themselves," the BCCI official informed CricketNext on Monday.
Earlier, teams would announce a probable 30-member list two months before the tournament, but under the new Members Playing Agreement which came into effect in 2016, the teams do not need to follow such a practice.
