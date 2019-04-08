Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC World Cup 2019: India to Name Squad on April 15

Devadyuti Das |Cricketnext | Updated: April 8, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
The Indian cricket team for the 2019 ICC World Cup will be selected next Monday (April 15) in Mumbai. The final 15 will be picked by the national selectors led by chairman MSK Prasad, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided in a meeting in New Delhi on Monday (April 8).

The CoA meeting was also attended by BCCI office-bearers CK Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Choudhary.

The cut-off date for selecting the squad is April 23 and the selectors have been waiting to watch the performance of some of the players in the IPL 2019 to finalise a couple of positions, including the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up.

A senior BCCI official said that the selectors wanted to wait a bit before finalising the squad and that the IPL helped them get some clarity.

"The selectors had time till April 23 to pick the squad. There is no rush and it'll be good to finalise the 15 well before time. Majority of players in the squad pick themselves," the BCCI official informed CricketNext on Monday.

Earlier, teams would announce a probable 30-member list two months before the tournament, but under the new Members Playing Agreement which came into effect in 2016, the teams do not need to follow such a practice.
First Published: April 8, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
