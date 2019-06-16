starts in
India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma's 24th Ton Helps India Set 337 Run Target in Manchester

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 16, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Manchester: Rohit Sharma's 24th One-Day International century and second in the ICC World Cup 2019 helped India post 336 for 5 against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 16).

Rohit made 140 off 113 balls with three sixes and 14 fours after India were put in to bat. He got solid support from his new opening partner KL Rahul, who made a steady 57 off 78. The duo added 136 for the opening wicket to set the base. Virat Kohli carried on, scoring 77 off 65 balls.

Mohammad Amir began well for Pakistan with a probing spell of 4-1-8-0, in which he was warned twice for running on the danger zone. But India's openers attacked the other bowlers to score 53 off the first ten overs. Hasan Ali in particular was disappointing, bowling short and allowing Rohit to smash boundaries.

Pakistan had a chance to run out Rohit on 32 but Fakhar Zaman threw to the wrong end - the bowlers' - when the batsman was mid-pitch. Rohit could have been run out on 37 too, but Shadab Khan's throw from point to the keeper was wayward.

Rohit made Pakistan pay for the lapses. He crossed 50 off 34 balls with a six and a four off Shadab, who was way too short. The first 100-run opening stand for India against Pakistan in a World Cup came in the 18th over, and Rahul too got to his half-century soon with a six off Shoaib Malik.

A forced change in angle from Wahab Riaz ended the partnership. Wahab was warned for running on the danger zone twice off successive balls in the 24th over, after which he switched around the wicket. Rahul tamely chipped a full ball to cover.

Rohit carried on, bringing his century up off 85 balls. Rohit and Virat Kohli added 98 for the second wicket when Rohit scooped Hasan Ali to short fine-leg.

Kohli took on the baton, crossing his half-century and then becoming the fastest ever to 11000 ODI runs.

India promoted Hardik Pandya to No. 4 again and seemed set for a launch from 248/2 in 40 overs. He managed 26 off 19 but MS Dhoni falling cheaply hurt their finish. Rain interrupted their innings for around half an hour, after which India resumed to finish on 336.

India added only 38 in the last five overs, with Vijay Shankar managing 15 off 15 and Kedar Jadhav 9 off 8. Bizarrely, Kohli didn't review his caught-behind dismissal despite the ball not touching the bat.

Amir finished with 3 for 47 from his 10 overs.

icc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs Pakistanpakistanrohit sharmavirat kohli

