Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019: India to Announce Squad on April 15

Devadyuti Das |Cricketnext | Updated: April 8, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: India to Announce Squad on April 15

(Image: Twitter)

Loading...
The Indian team for the 2019 World Cup will selected next Monday (April 15) in Mumbai. The final 15 will be picked by the national selectors led by chairman MSK Prasad, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided in a meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

The CoA meeting was also attended by BCCI office-bearers CK Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Choudhary.

The cut-off date for selecting the squad is April 23 and the selectors have been waiting to watch the performance of some of the players in IPL-12 to finalize a couple of position, including the No.4 spot in batting line-up.

Senior BCCI official said that the selectors wanted to wait a bit before finalising the squad and the IPL helped them get some clarity.

"The selectors had time till April 23 to pick the squad. There is no rush and it'll be good to finalise the 15 well before time. Majority of players in the squad pick themselves," the BCCI official informed CricketNext on Monday.

Earlier, teams would announce a probable 30-member list two months before the tournament, but under the new Members Playing Agreement which came into effect in 2016, the teams do not need to follow such a practice.

There was no change in India's stand on the June 16 World Cup tie against Pakistan in Manchester. "We are following a wait-and-watch approach. The Pakistan match is still a couple of months away. A lot can change when it comes Pakistan in that time," CoA member Ravi Thodge told CricketNext with a smile.

BCCI Players Association in two weeks

The CoA also decided to expedite the formation of a Players Association, saying the committee incharge were given two weeks to form the body.

"The formation of Players Association had been dragging on for a long time. We have cleared all the doubts raised by the committee members and given them two weeks to form the body. The members for the Players Association will be elected via election soon," CoA member Diana Edulji informed CricketNext.

The committee to form the Players Association includes former India players Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad and former India women's player Shantha Rangaswamy.
2019 world cupicc world cup 2019Indian cricket teamMS Dhonirohit sharmashikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: April 8, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...