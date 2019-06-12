starts in
fixtures

All matches

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Indian Team Takes Time Off to Watch Movie Bharat

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Indian Team Takes Time Off to Watch Movie Bharat

India has been in splendid form in the ongoing 2019 World Cup. After defeating South Africa and Australia, the Men in Blue will next take on New Zealand at Nottingham.

The Indian team took some time off to watch a Bollywood movie, ‘Bharat’. Kedar Jadhav who is a known Salman Khan fan posted the same on Twitter as he was accompanied by MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

Jadhav put up a whacky caption, ‘Bharat ki Team, Bharat Movie ke Baad’.

Kedar Jadhav who was nursing an injury before the World Cup hasn’t yet got a chance to bat in the tournament. While he bowled well against South Africa, he was taken to the cleaners in the lone over he bowled against Australia.

India currently are mounted with the injury to Dhawan. While further assessment on the seriousness of it is awaited, he will certainly not be a part of the playing XI against New Zealand.

bharaticc world cup 2019IndiaKedar JadhavOff The Fieldworld cup 2019
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more