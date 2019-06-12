ICC World Cup 2019 | Indian Team Takes Time Off to Watch Movie Bharat

India has been in splendid form in the ongoing 2019 World Cup. After defeating South Africa and Australia, the Men in Blue will next take on New Zealand at Nottingham.
The Indian team took some time off to watch a Bollywood movie, ‘Bharat’. Kedar Jadhav who is a known Salman Khan fan posted the same on Twitter as he was accompanied by MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.
Jadhav put up a whacky caption, ‘Bharat ki Team, Bharat Movie ke Baad’.
BHARAT KI TEAM ❤ BHARAT MOVIE KE BAAD 🎬 @hardikpandya7 @msdhoni @klrahul11 @SDhawan25 @atulreellife @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @nikhilnamit @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/zv4jgtSkhK— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) June 12, 2019
Kedar Jadhav who was nursing an injury before the World Cup hasn’t yet got a chance to bat in the tournament. While he bowled well against South Africa, he was taken to the cleaners in the lone over he bowled against Australia.
India currently are mounted with the injury to Dhawan. While further assessment on the seriousness of it is awaited, he will certainly not be a part of the playing XI against New Zealand.
