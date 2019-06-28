ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Away Orange Jersey to be Worn Against England Officially Unveiled

Nike have officially unveiled the orange jersey which India will be wearing in the game against England on Sunday in the ICC World Cup.
“Team India will debut its first ever Away Kit in Birmingham on 30th June 2019. The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams.
Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes.
While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field.
The new total orange and blue colored Away Kits also moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a Multi-dimensional Slash Design and Movement approach," Nike said in a statement.
Ever since the announcement of the orange jersey, there has been a lot of controversy regarding the choice of the colour. Some political leaders from opposition parties have termed the decision as saffronization of cricket.
It was also later revealed that ICC had given more colour options but BCCI chose to go with orange.
“Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India,” an ICC source was quoted as saying by ANI.
“Also the design (orange) is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it. The designers who are sitting in USA designed this jersey from something that already existed and not something completely new that fans don’t identify with,” the source added.
Out of the 10 nations competing at the World Cup in England and Wales, eight nations will have alternate jerseys, according to ICC regulations for this tournament. India will wear the away jersey only against England as that is a designated home game for England. This has been done to avoid a clash of colours.
