starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 35:SL VS SA

live
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

28 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Away Orange Jersey to be Worn Against England Officially Unveiled

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Away Orange Jersey to be Worn Against England Officially Unveiled

Nike have officially unveiled the orange jersey which India will be wearing in the game against England on Sunday in the ICC World Cup.

“Team India will debut its first ever Away Kit in Birmingham on 30th June 2019. The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams.

Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes.

While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field.

The new total orange and blue colored Away Kits also moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a Multi-dimensional Slash Design and Movement approach," Nike said in a statement.

Ever since the announcement of the orange jersey, there has been a lot of controversy regarding the choice of the colour. Some political leaders from opposition parties have termed the decision as saffronization of cricket.

It was also later revealed that ICC had given more colour options but BCCI chose to go with orange.

“Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India,” an ICC source was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Also the design (orange) is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it. The designers who are sitting in USA designed this jersey from something that already existed and not something completely new that fans don’t identify with,” the source added.

Out of the 10 nations competing at the World Cup in England and Wales, eight nations will have alternate jerseys, according to ICC regulations for this tournament. India will wear the away jersey only against England as that is a designated home game for England. This has been done to avoid a clash of colours.

icc world cup 2019india away jerseyindia jerseyindia orange jerseyNike

Related stories

Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
Cricketnext Staff | June 20, 2019, 10:42 PM IST

Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic

All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 5:54 PM IST

All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV

Karthik, Chahal and Vijay Visit Manchester United
Cricketnext Staff | June 21, 2019, 8:02 PM IST

Karthik, Chahal and Vijay Visit Manchester United

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more