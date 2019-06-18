starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

live
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

18 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Bonding Sessions Cover Fun Games to Life Skills

PTI |June 18, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Bonding Sessions Cover Fun Games to Life Skills

Southampton: A team that stays together, plays together. At least that's what the Indian team management believes as its plans various activities during long tours which has a two-fold gain to switch off a bit and also enjoy each other's company off the field which is very important for on-field performances.

The current Indian team also actively take part in bonding sessions, which are carefully planned during an away series. It could be anything from fun games to having a simple meal in a group of four.

Before the start of the World Cup, Indian team was seen playing paint ball and now that there is a break before the next game against Afghanistan on Saturday, some bonding activities are planned.

The team members are provided with a weekly activity schedule and they are told to do things which are more organic in nature than forced.

"In this Indian team, the bonding sessions have been a part for some years now. It could be some fun games and at times some other activity. Right now, the players are with their families enjoying a break. Once they come back, some activities are planned," a senior BCCI official said.

While Virat Kohli is the captain, the team's 'Leadership Group' has three members Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

At times, in a team of 15, the 12 players are divided into groups of four and they are handled by each of the three senior members.

"It is always insisted that players from different regions hang out together and at least have a meal together. Just for example, Vijay Shankar, newest member of the team will certainly feel more comfortable interacting with a Dinesh Karthik. Same language, food habits, that is natural.

"But there are times when Karthik will need to have a meal with another junior player. It's not something that is forced but it should happen naturally," the official said.

It's not only about cricket but seniors are encouraged to speak to the junior players about other aspects of life also where they can take a cue from them.

"It could be anything from handling stardom to managing investments. The seniors with their practical experiences could help the juniors out or may be dividing them into groups of three, with the same gym slot. Bonding during some strenuous exercises isn't a bad idea either," he added.

Team bonding sessions have been in vogue in Indian cricket for long, only the terminology has changed with changing times.

In 70's, it used to be Sunday Clubs, a concept that was borrowed from English counties where players were told to dress up in a certain way or enact certain scenes.

There used to be punishments like walking from one's own hotel room to the team activity room in underwear with a neck tie tied around the waist. Or else, some were made to apply lipstick and told to dance like 'Basanti of Sholay'. At times it would be fun but other times it could be bordering on ragging as some of the old timers recall.

It became more of a fun during Gary Kirsten's time and Paddy Upton's much acclaimed book 'Barefoot Coach' has some cute pictures of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir dressed as women during a play they were part of.

bondingdinesh karthikicc world cup 2019SouthamptonTeam IndiaVijay Shankar

Related stories

All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 5:54 PM IST

All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Reveals His Love For Diamonds On Chahal TV

Virat Kohli’s Been Practising This Celebration Since He Was a Kid
Cricketnext Staff | June 17, 2019, 4:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli’s Been Practising This Celebration Since He Was a Kid

Indian Team Takes Time Off to Watch Movie Bharat
Cricketnext Staff | June 12, 2019, 8:37 PM IST

Indian Team Takes Time Off to Watch Movie Bharat

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more