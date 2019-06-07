starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: India's Training Session at The Oval Called Off Due To Rain

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 7, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: India's Training Session at The Oval Called Off Due To Rain

London: India had to call off their their practice session at the Oval in London on Thursday due to persistent rain.

Having defeated South Africa in their first match a day earlier, India arrived in London on Wednesday. They were scheduled to have their first training session in the city from 10 AM local time on Thursday, but a steady drizzle played spoilsport. The unrelenting rain meant the pitch and square were kept covered.

On the brighter side, the forecast for Sunday, when India are scheduled to take on Australia here, is for cloudy skies with little chances of rain.

Conditions aren't expected to improve until Saturday evening, which could hamper India and Australia's only training sessions before the match. In such a scenario, teams could take the next best option of practising in the indoor nets at the stadium.

Australia come into the game having won both their matches, against Afghanistan and West Indies. India defeated South Africa in their only match.

