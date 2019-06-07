London: India had to call off their their practice session at the Oval in London on Thursday due to persistent rain.
Having defeated South Africa in their first match a day earlier, India arrived in London on Wednesday. They were scheduled to have their first training session in the city from 10 AM local time on Thursday, but a steady drizzle played spoilsport. The unrelenting rain meant the pitch and square were kept covered.
On the brighter side, the forecast for Sunday, when India are scheduled to take on Australia here, is for cloudy skies with little chances of rain.
Conditions aren't expected to improve until Saturday evening, which could hamper India and Australia's only training sessions before the match. In such a scenario, teams could take the next best option of practising in the indoor nets at the stadium.
Australia come into the game having won both their matches, against Afghanistan and West Indies. India defeated South Africa in their only match.
ICC World Cup 2019: India's Training Session at The Oval Called Off Due To Rain
Related stories
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 7, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
India vs Australia: Trial by Spin Awaits Unbeaten Australia Against Upbeat India
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings