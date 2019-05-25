Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Paul Collingwood to Take Field For England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Paul Collingwood to Take Field For England

Paul Collingwood. (Twitter)

Loading...
England’s preparations for the World Cup beginning May 30 has begun in terrible fashion with a plethora of injuries, the latest forcing one of the fielding coaches Paul Collingwood to take the field.

England’s warm-up game against Australia began with fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood suffering injury scares. The 42-year-old Collingwood had to step in for Wood as a substitute fielder for the side, led by Jos Buttler.

Wood pulled up with what seemed like a hamstring injury in his fourth over against Australia at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and did not take any chances as he quickly left the field.

Wood was initially replaced by Jofra Archer, who had been rested for the match. The fast bowler however too walked off after seemingly injuring himself while fielding at the deep.

Joe Root, who was given rest for Saturday’s warm-up match, was called onto the field.

Before the match, England had already lost Eoin Morgan due to a finger injury and spinner Adil Rashid due to a shoulder problem.

This puts England in a pickle as they now have only 11 players fit in their squad of 15.
collingwoodEnglandEngland vs Australiaicc world cup 2019
First Published: May 25, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...