New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult said that the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni had his team concerned during the semifinal clash here as the two absorbed the pressure nicely to keep India in the hunt.
The Kiwis reached their second successive World Cup final, defeating India by 18-runs at the Old Trafford on Wednesday. The match lasted two days due to the inclement weather.
Chasing a modest target of 240, India's top order was left reeling as Matt Henry and Boult reduced the world's number one ODI side to 24 for four. Jadeja (77) and Dhoni's (50) seventh-wicket partnership put India back in the game but ultimately it was Boult and Henry's new ball brilliance that proved decisive in the end.
"They absorbed the pressure nicely and anything can happen with Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease, so it's just nice to come out on the right side," Boult said.
The pacer, who claimed the wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and dangerman Jadeja, said that he enjoyed being part of the 'mayhem' his side created with the new ball.
"It was mayhem out there with the new ball, it was a dream start for us and great fun to be a part of. We knew our best balls are good enough for anyone, so it was nice to get the ball moving around and really put the pressure on them," said Boult.
New Zealand will take on either England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday.
"We're just excited about playing in a World Cup final at Lord's - it doesn't get bigger than that and whoever we play, we'll just enjoy it."
"I think we are good enough to beat anyone. Every side is stacked with good players but we can wait to be out there on the big dance, this means everything to the side."
ICC World Cup 2019 | It Was Mayhem Out There With New Ball: Boult
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings