ICC World Cup 2019 | It Was Mayhem Out There With New Ball: Boult

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult said that the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni had his team concerned during the semifinal clash here as the two absorbed the pressure nicely to keep India in the hunt.

The Kiwis reached their second successive World Cup final, defeating India by 18-runs at the Old Trafford on Wednesday. The match lasted two days due to the inclement weather.

Chasing a modest target of 240, India's top order was left reeling as Matt Henry and Boult reduced the world's number one ODI side to 24 for four. Jadeja (77) and Dhoni's (50) seventh-wicket partnership put India back in the game but ultimately it was Boult and Henry's new ball brilliance that proved decisive in the end.

"They absorbed the pressure nicely and anything can happen with Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease, so it's just nice to come out on the right side," Boult said.

The pacer, who claimed the wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and dangerman Jadeja, said that he enjoyed being part of the 'mayhem' his side created with the new ball.

"It was mayhem out there with the new ball, it was a dream start for us and great fun to be a part of. We knew our best balls are good enough for anyone, so it was nice to get the ball moving around and really put the pressure on them," said Boult.

New Zealand will take on either England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

"We're just excited about playing in a World Cup final at Lord's - it doesn't get bigger than that and whoever we play, we'll just enjoy it."

"I think we are good enough to beat anyone. Every side is stacked with good players but we can wait to be out there on the big dance, this means everything to the side."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more