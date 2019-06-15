starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Jason Holder Calls for Consistency After Defeat Against England

AFP |June 15, 2019, 1:25 AM IST
Jason Holder urged the West Indies to be more consistent after England thumped them by eight wickets on Friday to leave the Caribbean side with just one win from four World Cup matches.

The West Indies started the tournament with a bang, beating Pakistan by seven wickets but then lost to Australia from a commanding position.

Since then they have had a no result against South Africa before their defeat to World Cup favourites England in Southampton.

Captain Holder, whose side drew 2-2 in a one-day international series against England earlier this year, said the West Indies were playing good cricket in patches but not for sustained periods.

"We were showing glimpses of what we can produce here in this tournament so far and also in the recent past," he said.

"First, it is just a matter of bringing it together for long periods, stringing together a complete game and being consistent.

"I have always spoken about consistency so it's a matter for us to find it. We have to dig deep within to make sure we take the responsibility as batters, and as bowlers we keep being aggressive."

Holder said the toss was an important one for England to win, enabling them to take advantage of early bowler-friendly conditions before the sun came out, adding that his side did not put enough runs on the board.

"We were 41-1 I think at the end of the first 10 overs, which was a decent position considering the conditions," he said.

"I thought we lost the game in the middle. Every time we got something going, we lost a wicket.

"We lost wickets at crucial stages. I just think looking back in hindsight you have to build a few more partnerships and go deeper."

Holder said the West Indies would try to keep all-rounder Andre Russell on the pitch at the World Cup even though he is struggling badly with knee problems.

The paceman had to be helped from the field after bowling just two overs in Southampton.

"It's been difficult so far for him," said Holder. "We have been trying our best to keep him on the park, but it is proving difficult.

"Yeah, going forward, we have to persist. He is here for a reason. We think he can be a match-winner for us.

"We have just got to cope with him. Got to do everything we possibly can with him to keep him on the park."

Andre RussellEnglandicc world cup 2019Jason HolderWest Indies

