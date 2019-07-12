ICC World Cup 2019 | Roy Escapes Heavy Punishment After Outrage

England opener Jason Roy has been fined 30% match fees and given two demerit points for his outburst against the umpires during the World Cup semi-final tie against Australia on Thursday. He will be eligible to play in the final.
Roy top-scored with 85 in England's chase of 224, helping the tournament hosts to their first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years. However, the right-hander was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after showing dissent to the umpire upon his dismissal in the 19th over of the innings.
Roy seemed set for a century when he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was initially hesitant to give it out, but raised his finger after persistent appeals from Australia.
Roy was stunned as it didn't hit his glove or bat, but had to walk back as Jonny Bairstow had used up England's review earlier. An angry Roy had a word or two with the umpires, who sent him back to the pavilion. There was some confusion as Roy tried to review the decision, and for a moment Dharmasena too signalled towards the TV umpire. However, Marais Erasmus intervened and asked Roy to leave.
The opener admitted the offence and sanction, with no formal hearing to take place. Two demerit points have been added to his disciplinary record. He won't face any suspension.
On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Dharmasena, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Aleem Dar levelled the charges.
England will play New Zealand at Lord's in the final on Sunday.
