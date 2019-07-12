starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Roy Escapes Heavy Punishment After Outrage

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 12:16 AM IST
England opener Jason Roy has been fined 30% match fees and given two demerit points for his outburst against the umpires during the World Cup semi-final tie against Australia on Thursday. He will be eligible to play in the final.

Roy top-scored with 85 in England's chase of 224, helping the tournament hosts to their first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years. However, the right-hander was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after showing dissent to the umpire upon his dismissal in the 19th over of the innings.

Roy seemed set for a century when he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was initially hesitant to give it out, but raised his finger after persistent appeals from Australia.

Roy was stunned as it didn't hit his glove or bat, but had to walk back as Jonny Bairstow had used up England's review earlier. An angry Roy had a word or two with the umpires, who sent him back to the pavilion. There was some confusion as Roy tried to review the decision, and for a moment Dharmasena too signalled towards the TV umpire. However, Marais Erasmus intervened and asked Roy to leave.

The opener admitted the offence and sanction, with no formal hearing to take place. Two demerit points have been added to his disciplinary record. He won't face any suspension.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Dharmasena, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Aleem Dar levelled the charges.

England will play New Zealand at Lord's in the final on Sunday.

England vs Australiaicc world cup 2019jason royroy fine

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more