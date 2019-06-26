starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Jason Roy 'Making Good Progress' Ahead of India Clash

AFP |June 26, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
England are hopeful that opener Jason Roy will return from a hamstring injury in time to play in Sunday's vital World Cup clash against India at Edgbaston.

Roy has missed the hosts' past three matches after suffering a hamstring tear in the field against the West Indies and his presence has been badly missed as England slumped to defeat against Sri Lanka and Australia.

The top-ranked side in the world almost certainly need to win at least one and possibly both of their remaining games, with unbeaten New Zealand also to come on July 3, to progress to the semi-finals.

"Jason Roy is making good progress from his hamstring injury. He is being assessed every day. Yesterday he batted in the nets and was also running shuttles on the outfield," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"A decision on whether he'll be fit to resume against India will be made when we train on Friday and Saturday at Edgbaston."

Roy has passed 50 in five of his past six one day internationals and recorded the second-highest score of the World Cup to date with his 153 against Bangladesh.

His replacement, James Vince, has scored 26, 14 and 0 in his three innings.

England also have fitness concerns over bowlers Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Fast bowler Archer is suffering from tightness to his left side, while leg-spinner Rashid has a shoulder problem that will be assessed in the coming days.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more